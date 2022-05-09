Published by Transport News 1 Comment ↓

TfL is inviting construction companies to apply for work on the upgrade of the Elephant & Castle tube station, which will involve a new station entrance for the Northern line, with provision for the Bakerloo line in the future.

Provisional design for the new ticket hall (c) Delancey/TfL

In a public notice, TfL said that it is undertaking a pre-procurement market engagement exercise to “raise market awareness of the potential opportunities associated with the Elephant & Castle Station Capacity Upgrade (ECSCU) procurement and to gauge the market appetite, capacity and capability and the general level of interest in this opportunity.”

The project will see a large station entrance box being built by Delancey, the developer of the Elephant & Castle shopping centre site above the new station entrance. For its part, TfL, using existing 3rd-party funding commitments will construct the connecting tunnels linking Delancey’s new station entrance box to the Northern line platforms.

At the moment, funding is available for the construction of the structure, but there’s a funding gap to fit out the station entrance and open it to the public. A recent agreement to change some of the terms of the agreement with Delancey has however ensured that the entrance will be built, if not necessarily fitted out until to a later date.

The pre-procurement market engagement being carried out by TfL at the moment is to discuss the plans with potential contractors and be open to suggestions about potential changes that may make it better or cheaper to deliver.

Potential bidders for the contracts will be invited to discussions with TfL later this month.

When the new entrance opens, it will replace the existing Northern line ticket hall and will also include space for three more escalators to be added later down to the Bakerloo line extension, when that is eventually built.

3D plan of proposed station (c) Delancey/TfL

Related Posts:

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

One comment
  1. Uche Mick Chinonso says:
    9 May 2022 at 3:04 pm

    I am optimistic that:
    1. The Elizabeth Line will draw in a large volume of passengers above pre-pandemic levels,
    2. The Labour government will step in and fund TfL for the long term.

    I know TfL will not be abandoned in the future as the UK economy has to recover and weather the storm.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> Transport News