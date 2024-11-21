TfL resumes Zip Oyster card applications and starts refunds following its cyber attack

Transport for London (TfL) is starting to accept applications for Zip Oyster photocards again, and is starting to process Oyster refunds again after services were suspended following the recent cyber attack on TfL.

The applications being accepted are for new 5-10, 11-15 and 16+ Zip Oyster photocards. This follows applications for 60+ London, 18+ Student, Apprentice and 18-25 Care Leavers, which resumed applications recently.

The latest recovery means that customers can now apply for all photocard concessions again.

Photocard applications can be made here.

As part of the measures implemented to deal with the cyber attack, TfL took the decision to temporarily pause new concession photocard applications while it undertook security checks.

With the concession photocard website fully back online, TfL is working to process all new photocard applications as quickly as possible. Since applications reopened, more than 30,000 18+ Student photocards, more than 10,000 60+ London Oyster photocards, and nearly 600 Apprentice photocards have been processed and dispatched.

As previously announced, TfL and train operating companies across London will continue to accept expired 5-10 and 11-15 Zip Oyster photocards, where they are normally valid, until the end of this year in light of the cyber security incident.

As well as Oyster photocard applications, TfL continues to restore the rest of its services.

TfL can now process refunds for journeys made using Oyster card, and photocards – including those due where customers received maximum fares for not touching in or out correctly – and paper tickets. TfL says that it hopes that it will be able to start processing refunds and corrections for journeys made using a contactless card or mobile device shortly and will keep customers up to date as this work progresses.

As previously announced, TfL intends to refund customers who have paid more for their travel than they should have, due to TfL not being able to accept new photocard applications. TfL plans to write to photocard customers who were impacted by not being able to apply for a new Photocard with further details about how to apply for refunds and the criteria for processing these.

Shashi Verma, Chief Technology Officer at TfL said: “We’re pleased that we can now accept photocard applications for all concessions managed by TfL and will be working hard to process these as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience that this has caused our customers.

“Following the recent highly sophisticated cyber security incident, we have been working to restore systems which we had to take offline as part of our mitigations. We are now able to start processing refunds for those requiring refunds for journeys made using Oyster or paper tickets. We hope to shortly contact all new photocard customers who those who were impacted by not being able to apply for their new photocard, as well as continue work to allow us to begin processing refunds for contactless journeys, and for customers to be able to see their full journey history again.”

The postponed yearly address check, which is required for holders of 60+ London Oyster photocards, will start again shortly. TfL will write to customers to confirm when this will begin. Meanwhile, cards will continue to work as normal.