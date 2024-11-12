TfL resumes 60+ photocard applications following its recent cyber hack

Transport for London (TfL) has expanded the range of photocard applications it can accept as it restores services following the recent cyber attack on them. TfL says it can now accept applications for 60+ London Oyster photocards, 18+ Student Oyster photocards and several other concessions.

Now open

18+ Student Oyster photocard

18-25 Care Leaver Oyster photocard

Apprentice Oyster photocard

60+ London Oyster photocard

Late November

5-10 Zip Oyster photocard

11-15 Zip Oyster photocard

16+ Zip Oyster photocard

While work continues to restore services, TfL has now brought back online its concession photocard website and begun to start processing new applications.

Photocard applications can be made here.

TfL says that it is working to process all new photocard applications as quickly as possible and has already processed and dispatched more than 13,000 18+ Student photocards since applications reopened.

To ensure that those who are currently being financially impacted by the cyber incident are processed as quickly as possible, TfL is phasing applications for concession photocards.

Since last week, customers have been able to submit applications for new 18+ Student, 18-25 Care Leaver and Apprentice Oyster photocards and from today (Monday 11 November), those applying for new 60+ London Oyster photocards can also submit applications. The postponed yearly address check, which are required for holders of 60+ London Oyster photocards, will start again shortly and TfL will write to customers to confirm when this will begin.

In the coming weeks, TfL intends to start accepting new applications for 5-10, 11-15 and 16+ Zip Oyster photocards. Once new photocards have been applied for, where possible, credit remaining on expired Zip photocards can be transferred across to new photocards by contacting TfL customer services. Customers are also advised to keep a record of any fares that they feel should be refunded.

As previously announced, TfL and train operating companies across London continue to accept expired 5-10 and 11-15 Zip Oyster photocards, where they are normally valid, in light of the cyber security incident until the end of this year, giving expired Zip photocard holders time to apply for their new concession photocard.

Although refunds are currently not able to be processed by TfL, it intends to refund customers who have paid more for their travel than they should have due to TfL not being able to accept new photocard applications. Once new photocards have been issued, and the refunds are able to be processed, TfL will provide information on how customers can apply for refunds for any additional travel costs incurred due to not being able to apply for a photocard.

Shashi Verma, Chief Technology Officer at TfL said: “We’re pleased to now reopen applications for those wishing to apply for a 60+ London Oyster photocards, following applications for the 18+, Apprentice and 18-25 Care Leavers or concessions opening last week. We are working hard to reopen applications for 16+ and other Zip photocards as soon as possible.

“Following the recent highly sophisticated cyber security incident, we have been working to restore systems which we had to take offline as part of our mitigations. We will continue to work to ensure other photocard applications can start being processed as soon as possible. Once customers have successfully applied for a new Oyster photocard, we will also contact them to advise on how to claim for any additional travel costs incurred while the photocard website has been unavailable.”

As well as Oyster photocard applications, TfL continues to restore services following the recent cyber security incident.

While most customer-facing services were not affected, there has been some disruption, with customers unable to access their contactless journey history, correct incomplete journeys or apply for service delay refunds. In addition, TfL has not been able to respond to some Santander Cycles customer enquiries, including processing refunds for customers who have been overcharged for using Santander Cycles. Work to restore these systems as quickly as possible is underway, with the issues relating to Santander Cycle due to be resolved imminently.