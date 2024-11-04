TfL restores 18+ Oyster photocard applications following cyber attack

Transport for London (TfL) has now begun accepting applications for 18+ Oyster photocards and several other concessions as it continues restoring services following the recent cyber attack.

While work continues to restore services following the cyber attack, TfL says that it has restored its concession photocard website and can start processing new applications.

New applications for 18+ Student, 18-25 Care Leaver and Apprentice Oyster photocards now being accepted by TfL and applications for 60+ and 5-10, 11-15 and 16+ Zip photocards will reopen throughout this month.

Photocard applications can be made here.

Once customers have successfully applied for a new photocard, TfL will advise on how to claim for any additional travel costs incurred while the photocard website has been unavailable.

Once new photocards have been applied for, where possible, credit remaining on expired Zip photocards can be transferred across to new photocards by contacting TfL customer services. Customers are also advised to keep a record of any fares that they feel should be refunded.

In the meantime, expired 5-10 and 11-15 Zip Oyster photocards continue to be accepted on TfL and train operating companies across London, where they are normally valid until the end of this year.

In addition, the postponed yearly address check, which are required for holders of 60+ Oyster photocards, will also start again later this year and TfL will write to customers to confirm when this will begin. Customers needing to apply for a Freedom Pass can continue to do so via London Councils.

Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said: “TfL has been working incredibly hard around the clock to restore the services which had to be temporarily taken offline while it responded to a highly sophisticated cyber attack. The Mayor and I commend TfL on its response, which has kept London moving and avoided the consequences of the attack being even worse.

“We’re really pleased TfL has now started accepting Oyster photocard applications for several concessions, including 18+ Student and 18 – 25 Care Leavers, and are assured work is ongoing to ensure that other photocard applications are opened as quickly as possible in the coming weeks.”

Customers can apply for the following concession photocards on:

Now open

18+ Student Oyster photocard

18-25 Care Leaver Oyster photocard

Apprentice Oyster photocard

Early November

60+ London Oyster photocard

Late November

5-10 Zip Oyster photocard

11-15 Zip Oyster photocard

16+ Zip Oyster photocard

From TfL’s investigations so far, there is nothing to suggest that Oyster photocard data has been compromised.

As well as Oyster photocard applications, TfL continues to restore services following the recent cyber security incident. While most customer-facing services were not affected, there has been some disruption, with customers unable to access their contactless journey history, correct incomplete journeys or apply for service delay refunds. In addition, TfL has not been able to respond to some Santander Cycles customer enquiries, including processing refunds for customers who have been overcharged for using Santander Cycles.

Work to restore these systems is underway.