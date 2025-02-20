TfL report reveals the cost and challenges of introducing driverless tube trains
The cost of upgrading the three of the London Underground lines to driverless trains would cost at least £20 billion, for just three of the oldest lines.
The figure was revealed in a recent Mayor of London answer, and more details about how the number was obtained are available in a report by Transport for London (TfL) on the costs and implications of driverless trains.
Although previous studies have examined how driverless trains could be introduced on the London Underground, the latest report was a condition of TfL’s funding settlement with the government to keep transport services running during the pandemic.
As it happens, much of the London Underground is already semi-automated — what’s known in the trade as “Grade of Automation 2” (GoA2), which is relatively automated driving but with a driver in the cab. The “driverless” Docklands Light Railway is GoA3, which is driverless except when it isn’t, and still has an attendant on board.
The government-mandated report looked at the cost and benefits of what is known as GoA4, which means no staff would be on board the trains.
A heavily redacted copy obtained through a Freedom of Information request filed by ianVisits examines the many options available, how some other cities have managed the migration, and the benefits of upgrading the London Underground to driverless trains.
Although it might seem sensible to upgrade in phases from DLR-style driverless to eventually fully driverless, the report noted that although it’s cheaper to upgrade to a DLR-type service than going totally staffless on trains, the higher wage bill on a DLR-type service effectively wipes out the savings. In effect, either offers the same long-term costs and savings.
So, if you’re going to upgrade, you might as well do it to the full specification.
The report’s early indications suggest that the London Underground could be upgraded to fully driverless operation, as has been done elsewhere in the world, although the London Underground’s age and design would prove more of a challenge.
TfL and the DfT identified 88 requirements to upgrade an existing London Underground line to full GoA4 standard, and while most of the changes were within scope to provide, 11 of those requirements were considered particularly challenging due to the London Underground’s design and age.
Apart from the signalling that controls the trains, there are also considerations about dealing with the public. Modern standards would require all stations to have platform edge doors fitted, and a lot of work would need to be done to segregate TfL and Network Rail services where they overlap.
There are a number of modern detection systems that can reduce the investment cost of physical barriers usually needed to segregate driverless from driven trains, such as those in use in Australia. However, these would need to pass UK regulatory safety checks, and that’s not guaranteed for the much older London Underground network.
One of the biggest challenges is when different train types share a station, particularly the Piccadilly, Bakerloo, and District lines and the London Overground. Platform edge doors are not an option there, so either services need to be reduced to just one line and train type, or a radar or laser-based detection system needs to be found to stop a train if there’s an obstruction on the tracks.
Nuremberg uses a radar system, although, as the report notes, it will likely be scrapped by 2035 in favour of platform edge doors.
One interesting fact that emerges from the debate is that Platform Edge Doors require trains to dwell for longer at platforms, and on highly intensive services such as the Victoria line, that could mean fewer trains per hour on the line.
And of course, there’s the issue of what to do in a breakdown, although the report acknowledges that these are manageable issues, and not a deal breaker for going fully driverless.
The report candidly states that upgrading to GoA3 or GoA4 on some lines would be value for money. It’s just that it costs an awful lot of money to deliver the value for money.
The Mayor’s answer last December broke the numbers down:
- Bakerloo line – £4.4 billion
- Central line – £10 billion
- Piccadilly line – £4.9 billion (on top of the new trains already on order)
If they were to go ahead with upgrading to driverless trains, it would likely be phased in over time as part of the routine upgrades of worn-out equipment—but such an upgrade typically takes a decade or more.
For example, the ongoing sub-surface line trains and signalling upgrades—the Four Lines Modernisation project—started in 2007 and is still not fully completed. The new Piccadilly line trains have the option to be retrofitted for driverless operation, but even the basic signalling upgrade to run more trains under normal service is on hold because of the cost.
Although a lot of people will want to focus on cost savings — if there are still staff on board, then the cost savings will be sharply reduced. In fact, the main revenue uplift is expected to be from the improvement in the service that automation offers in encouraging more passengers to use public transport.
The report also warns that the revenue uplift is mainly concentrated in the very old lines that are still largely driven manually — such as the Piccadilly and Bakerloo lines — and that the uplift on, for example, the Victoria line would be “negligible.”
That means if you had a magic pot of cash to spend on upgrading the London Underground, improvements to the older lines to automatic operation would pay back that investment far quicker than upgrading more modern lines to fully driverless trains.
However, the revenue uplift was still only around 32p in every £1 worth of overall benefit from going driverless.
There are also some important and useful non-financial benefits from the upgrade, such as an improved customer experience from adding platform edge doors, and the associated improvements in accessibility that would come with the changes to station platforms needed to add the doors.
However, the analysis also found some disadvantages, which might put people off travelling by public transport. The “journey ambience” effect, where people like or dislike travelling, could be reduced if train drivers are removed from trains entirely, compared to the DLR-style service with a train attendant in the carriage.
If, as was widely reported at the time, the government’s interest in funding the billions it would cost to deliver driverless trains was to reduce strikes, then it has to be remembered that having train attendants in the carriage won’t solve the strike issue.
After all, the DLR can go on strike.
However, the report’s comparison of the costs and benefits of DLR-style service and a totally unstaffed service was so similar that it would be very difficult to argue in favour of the fully unstaffed train option, especially as it seems to be offputting to the public.
The report concluded that the majority of the costs and the benefits come from upgrading the older lines to GoA2 grade of automatic operation (as on the Victoria line), and while there’s still a benefit in going to GoA3+ or GoA4, the benefits are much lower. There’s still a benefit, but not much of one, and most of the benefit is intangible, such as passenger preferences for stations with platform edge doors rather than any practical improvement in train service.
Over time, yes, the services will get ever more automated, and it’s possible that at some point in the future, incremental upgrades will result in a D-Day moment when a line can go fully driverless. However, to spend billions upfront for fairly negligible savings and revenue gains is a very hard argument to make.
Considering the report’s findings that the main benefits come from upgrading the older lines to Victoria line-style automatic operation rather than upgrading modern lines to DLR-style operation, it’s increasingly understandable why everyone involved quietly dropped the idea of upgrading the London Underground to driverless trains.
Current status of TfL train services:
GoA1 – Non-Automated Train Operation
- Waterloo & City
- Bakerloo
- Piccadilly
- London Overground
GoA2 – Semi Automated Train Operation
- Central
- Victoria
- Northern
- Jubilee
- Elizabeth line (GoA2 in central core tunnels, GoA1 on National Rail tracks)
- Sub-surface lines (Met, District, Circle, H&C) partially
GoA3 – Driverless Train Operation (DTO)
- DLR
It seems like the focus should be on upgrading the underground tube lines from GoA1 to GoA2, so that train frequency can be increased. From what you’ve written it looks like this would give the best revenue return for money invested.
With regards to tube stock, it’s probably wise to ensure that any new trains can potentially be retrofitted to be driverless, as per the new Pic line trains. Given how many decades some of the existing stock has been in service for it’s wise to allow for potential future changes in technology, even if it’s not cost efficient to go full driverless at present.
At least the report should put the driverless train argument to bed for at least the next few years, possibly even decade.
One of the obvious advantages of GoA3 that the DLR shows is the nimble way they can reverse at terminals, as there is no need for drivers to walk the length of the train. That could reduce the capital cost of trains and of platforms at terminals (needing fewer of both to provide the same level of service).
I have heard the Elizabeth Line described as GoA2.5, because its trains can operate in DLR style GoA3 mode provided there are no passengers on board. This is used at Paddington, where the driver can change ends whilst the train drives itself into the turnback siding and then out again into the opposite platform. That could possibly help on some tube lines.
Give it 5 years and it should be possible to install whatever camera technology is on driverless cars to the front of the train.
Trains are much easier to drive than cars as there’s no steering involved.
If a car can detect a pedestrian stepping out into traffic, then so can the train.
Given the huge changes in AI and driverless cars now is not the time to be implementing legacy technology like what the report envisages
In 2023, over 1,600 people were killed by motorists. I don’t think the considerably safer railway wants to take lessons from the motorists.
The problem is that computer learning of patterns requires lots of data to learn from. Data needs to be qualitative and quantitive.
Such data can be taken from the millions of car cameras and millions of car journey around the world daily.
But there is not a high volume and high quality equivalent for underground trains to the same degree, so I’m not sure if the technology could ever be reliable enough to trust it to save lives?
The Glasgow Subway is due to go to Unattended Train Operation in 2026, but it is a much smaller system, with new trains. All the stations remain staffed.
I think there is also the issue that an underground train is in a deep tunnel. If there is some kind of accident or malfunction, isn’t it going to be more of a problem if there are no staff on the train to maintain contact with TfL control rooms?
When the Elizabeth line trains got stuck for hours (above ground iirc) there was nothing the drivers could do. Underground there’s not much they can do either. Evacuating requires the power being turned off and staff/police coming to guide passengers down the tunnel.
The Tories were right (rarely for them). Train drivers have the public and the railway by the proverbials and can therefore help themselves to taxpayer and farepayer cash. However, there’s nothing anybody can do about that now in the case of existing TfL lines. Not so station staff. London’s TfL stations are positively crawling with mostly-redundant people, many standing in groups by the gates or tinkering with mobile phones. Travel to Paris and see how the Metro, RER, etc, get by with hardly anybody. TfL could save maybe £50m – £75m per year long-term with a sensible, no-compulsory-redundancies programme over five years.
But that would compromise safety, wouldn’t it.
How are train drivers helping themselves to tax payers cash?
TFL receives no government aka taxpayers subsidy for day to day operations.
What is your basis for your 50 – £70m a year savings?
What is happening with the four lines upgrade, anyway? Is it due to complete any time this century?
Clearly there are some less expensive partial solutions that can be used as proof of concept to validate estimation:
* Waterloo and City (entirely)
* Liberty line Overground (entirely)
* Penultimate and terminal stations on some lines to speed up reversing trains (similar concept to Elizabeth line at Paddington). Driver gets out at penultimate and presses a button to dispatch; platform dispatcher at terminal presses a button to dispatch back to penultimate where driver has changed ends and is waiting
There is no way a driver getting out at the penultimate stop and the train proceeding to the last stop with passengers aboard would ever get approval.
With Lizzle the Driver doesn’t leave the train once they have terminated the service at Paddington and all passengers get off. They remain on it at all times whilst the turn back process takes place.
What doesn’t seem to get a mention is the years and years worth of disruption to allow new signalling and platform doors to be installed.
It can’t all be done in a couple of weekend closures over a bank holiday weekend.
And if £20bn were ever to be made available then it would be much better spend on things like Cross Rail 2 and other capacity increasing schemes.
The engineering work are mentioned in the report, although I hoped people wouldn’t need the obvious — that construction work is distruptive — to be explicitly stated.