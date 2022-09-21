To cover an expected gap in Transport for London’s (TfL) finances for the next couple of years, the Greater London Authority (GLA) has agreed to provide up to £500 million in extra funding to avoid cuts to public transport services.

The recent government agreement has left TfL with a £230 million funding gap across the current and next financial years, which the previous Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, assumed could be met through further efficiencies without saying how. But TfL assesses this as highly challenging and has to prepare for the eventuality that it may not be deliverable.

As TfL is also legally required to run a balanced budget, if it can’t find the cost savings through other means, then it would be required to cut services to reduce costs to the level necessary to balance its costs.

To remove the uncertainty about what would happen if the gap between income and costs can’t be closed, the Mayor has acted to provide a finance facility of up to £500 million from City Hall that TfL can call on if necessary between now and March 2024, when the government funding deal expires.

A finance facility is not a pot of cash handed over now, but the ability to access money in the future if it’s required.

Without this new facility, the GLA says that it’s likely TfL would have faced taking a decision to plan significant service reductions in a matter of weeks in order to confirm it could balance its budget, as further efficiencies cannot be confirmed that quickly.

However, in making a commitment to offer the money if needed, the facility will restrict the GLA’s future financial flexibility and the money will have to be withheld from later funding from the GLA to TfL. This may necessitate GLA temporarily borrowing for capital expenditure it would otherwise have been able to finance directly, until such sums are recovered from future savings.

The aim though is to give TfL time for its revenue to recover from the pandemic, and adapt to seeking out other sources of income away from fares revenue.

The funding facility is not for additional spending but only for balancing the budget, based on the requirements of the funding deal with the government. This means it can’t be used to reverse the bus cuts that TfL recently consulted on. However, it does mean that TfL will move further away from ‘managed decline’ scenario where maintenance would have to be cut back to save money, at the risk of a gradually reducing reliability of the service provided.

Since 2016, and before the pandemic, TfL has saved £1.1 billion from its annual operating costs, and it is currently working on the delivery of £730m in savings commitments.

The Mayor and the GLA’s Chief Finance Officer wrote to TfL at the beginning of this month offering this facility, enabling the TfL board to accept the government’s funding deal. Following completion of the necessary formal processes, this ‘comfort letter’ can now be published.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “City Hall’s innovative yet prudent approach to ensuring TfL can balance its books, will help TfL to adapt to the negative impacts of the pandemic without the need for significant service cuts, protecting London’s transport network for the millions of Londoners and visitors who rely on it every day. As Mayor, I will continue working flat out to ensure we maintain a world-class transport network – something that’s so crucial as we continue building a greener, fairer London for everyone.”

TfL’s business plan is due to be published in November and will set out TfL’s financial position for the years ahead.