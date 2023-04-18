A feasibility study that could see the DLR extended to Thamesmead is nearing completion and is looking likely to recommend the project. Transport for London (TfL) has previously been allocated £1.5 million in funding to study the proposals, which if built, would see the DLR extended from the Beckton branch across the river to Thamesmead via a new station at Beckton Riverside.

The extension is considered essential to enable the construction of around 30,000 homes, mostly in the Thamesmead area, where a large swathe of land has been earmarked for development. The difficulty with building so many homes in Thamesmead is that it has very poor local transport links to the rest of London, meaning that a lot of people won’t want to live there unless transport links are improved.

Although the Elizabeth line terminates at nearby Abbey Wood station, the bus connections into the Thamesmead estate are not ideal, and there’s no option to go north thanks to the river getting in the way. A DLR link would substantially improve public transport links and that would be essential if the new housing is to be built.

A question from Elly Baker AM at last month’s Mayor’s Question Time meeting has been responded to by the Mayor’s office, which confirms that the “feasibility work is nearing a single option stage, with a preferred package of a Docklands Light Railway extension from Gallions Reach to Beckton Riverside and Thamesmead combined with a Bus Transit from Woolwich to Thamesmead and Abbey Wood.”

At the recent unveiling of the new DLR trains that are now running tests on the line, TfL’s Commissioner, Andy Lord also confirmed that TfL would like to proceed with the Thamesmead extension.

He said that at the time that TfL was revisiting the business case and the economics of it, but that the extension would open huge potential for housing and development of that area [of London] as well. He also confirmed that they’re having early positive discussions with the Department for Transport about what options could be looked at.

However, the Mayor’s office response to Elly Baker AM also confirms that funding to build the extension is not in place yet.

Based on a 2020 study, it’s estimated that the extension, along with additional trains, would cost around £800 million to provide a 5 trains per hour service. Paying for the extension is likely to be the usual mix of local developers, local council borrowing and housing infrastructure funds, plus some level of central government grant.

If the studies show the extension is viable, which seems highly likely, then TfL is looking at submitting a planning application or Transport & Works Act application in 2026. It would take a few years after that to build the two new stations and a twin bored tunnel under the Thames, so maybe early 2030s to open the extension.

Matthew Yates, TfL’s Head of Projects, Consents & Urban Design said: “Along with our partners, Transport for London is developing plans and assessing funding options for proposed transport improvements to support the delivery of new jobs and homes in Beckton Riverside and Thamesmead. This includes a new cross-river DLR extension from Gallions Reach to Thamesmead via Beckton Riverside which would deliver a new DLR station at Beckton Riverside, a tunnel under the Thames, and a new DLR station at Thamesmead. This is part of a package which also includes the assessment of a bus transit, providing a quick and reliable service for Woolwich, Plumstead, Thamesmead and Abbey Wood.

“While funding for any project would need to be found, extending the DLR to Thamesmead, along with wider public transport improvements, would support the delivery of up to 30,000 new homes and help unlock the huge opportunity that exists in this area. It would also improve connectivity across the river and reduce car dependency.”

Although the DLR extension would take years to build, there’s a possibility that the proposed bus transit linking Woolwich to Thamesmead could open sooner. An initial study into that has previously suggested a “tram on rubber tyres” based service with segregated lanes in the road to prevent road congestion slowing the buses. That would be similar to, although on a smaller scale to the Greenwich Waterfront Transit that was cancelled in 2008.

Whether a transit link would be as ambitious as that, or simply an improved bus service with more dedicated bus lanes providing a fast link between Thamesmead and the Elizabeth line remains to be seen when the final report is published. Opening that link sooner may also allow housing developments to proceed while they wait for the DLR extension to be built.

Although not part of this feasibility study, the Thamesmead and Abbey Wood Opportunity Area Planning Framework (OAPF) leaves open the possibility of extending the DLR further through Thamesmead towards Belvedere, and also on the north side of the river up towards Barking.

And to answer the question before it’s asked, the OAPF also investigated the potential of extending the London Overground from Barking Riverside to Abbey Wood, but this was ruled out as it would cost significantly more to build and operate, and would result in fewer trains per hour than the DLR due to capacity constraints further up the railway past Barking.