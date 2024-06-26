This Saturday, staff from Transport for London will lead the annual Pride march through central London.

Although TfL staff have participated in the Pride march as a group for many years, they will lead the parade this year. Appropriately, walking also happens to fit in with the mayor’s plan to increase the amount of active travel in London.

TfL has also worked with the London College of Fashion (LCF), UAL to develop a dress for the figurehead of the TfL float at the weekend’s parade. The winning concept, by Robert-Paul Dragota, an MA Costume for Performance alum, will be revealed at the parade.

The announcement that TfL will lead the Pride march came as TfL also gears up to manage one of their largest annual events, with extra staff and support in central London to manage the crowds.

TfL recommends that parade participants arrive at Bond Street, Hyde Park Corner, or Marble Arch stations. Customers who wish to watch the parade or attend events at Trafalgar Square or in Soho are encouraged to arrive at Bond Street, Charing Cross, Embankment, Tottenham Court Road, Victoria, or Westminster stations. Some stations may be exit-only, and this will be implemented as needed.

Away from the crowds, there are a number of Pride-wrapped trains, from the Trainbow on an Elizabeth line and an Underground engineering train to a fully wrapped train on the London Overground and a wrapped bus. This year, there are also 10 Pride-decorated gondalas on the Cable Car.

Later this year, the Overground will be split into separately named lines, with the Mildmay Hospital being the inspiration for the line between Stratford to Richmond and Clapham Junction. The hospital played a critical role during the AIDS crisis, and still delivers treatments for people with HIV. Fortunately, as HIV has become increasingly manageable and is no longer the death sentence it once was, the hospital has pivoted to a wider range of services for the homeless and recovering drug addicts.

The renaming of the Overground will take place later this year, but preparations are already underway, with tannoy messages having recently switched from “The London Overground” to “Overground lines” in places.

If you look closely, the new line diagram signs in stations are also being replaced, but they are covered up with a current line diagram sticker.

They are ready to be peeled off overnight when the line names change.

Next year marks the 25th anniversary, and Andy Lord said they will mark it with all the colleague network groups across TfL.