The railway arches underneath the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines in Kilburn that are rented out to tenants are to be restored, following a public consultation launched by Transport for London (TfL).

The refurbishement follows the success of the bid to receive funding to restore the arches in the Mayor’s High Streets for All challenge last year, and TfL is now asking for the local community to have their say in the plans to bring new life to Kilburn. More than 90 per cent of TfL’s current tenants are small or medium enterprises (SME) and TfL wants to help bring more to the local area.

TfL says that there are 51 arches under the railway east and west of Kilburn station, and as part of these plans, TfL, working with the architect DK-CM, will bring arches that were below building standards back into use, allowing new tenants to consider a railway arch as a new home for their business

TfL is also currently speaking to the existing arch customers, local groups and the community.

Jo Fisher, Head of Arches at TfL said: “We are keen to bring new life to these arches at the north end of Kilburn High Street and look forward to working with the local community to create a welcoming gateway at our station. This work is part of our wider investment into providing new spaces and opportunities for our tenants – many of which are small businesses – across London’s diverse communities.”

An exhibition about the plans is expected in May, and the planning application to refurbish the arches is expected to be submitted around June 2022.

The consultation is here.

It’s a slightly complicated project, as TfL, Network Rail and the Arch Company all hold various interests across the three viaducts that are part of the consulation, and TfL is pursuing a masterplanning approach to ensure a scheme is identified that is right for the entire site not just that which is owned by TfL.