A Transport for London (TfL) scheme that helps neurodivergent people into work has opened applications for a new year of students.

Neurodivergence is a broad term for people whose brains function differently in one or more ways than is considered standard or typical – a very short list of more common types would include Autism, Dyslexia, Down syndrome, ADHD, and the like.

TfL’s year-long Steps into Work programme has trained around 100 neurodivergent people aged 16 and over since it launched, and more than three-quarters of people trained have gone into paid employment – with almost half of those going into roles at TfL.

The scheme is now open for applications to join the course for the 2022/3 cohort.

TfL has partnered with charity the Shaw Trust, which enables candidates to complete three work experience placements across TfL’s London offices, stations, piers and the Greater London Authority for up to 11 weeks at a time. Those aged 18 and over can also gain experience as a Customer Service Assistant at a tube station.

Over the past seven years, nearly half of the students who go on to have paid employment are offered jobs at TfL.

Tricia Wright, Chief People Officer at TfL, said: “We are immensely proud of our training course, which has helped neurodivergent people gain confidence and learn vital skills to apply in the workplace as they enter the world of work. We are committed to becoming a more inclusive and diverse organisation so that all people have opportunities to reach their potential and enjoy the prospects a career can bring.”

Applications to participate in the scheme from September 2022 need to be in by Monday 15th August 2022, and details are here.