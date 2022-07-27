Published by Transport News No Comments ↓

A Transport for London (TfL) scheme that helps neurodivergent people into work has opened applications for a new year of students.

Neurodivergence is a broad term for people whose brains function differently in one or more ways than is considered standard or typical – a very short list of more common types would include Autism, Dyslexia, Down syndrome, ADHD, and the like.

TfL’s year-long Steps into Work programme has trained around 100 neurodivergent people aged 16 and over since it launched, and more than three-quarters of people trained have gone into paid employment – with almost half of those going into roles at TfL.

The scheme is now open for applications to join the course for the 2022/3 cohort.

Steps into Work students (c) TfL

TfL has partnered with charity the Shaw Trust, which enables candidates to complete three work experience placements across TfL’s London offices, stations, piers and the Greater London Authority for up to 11 weeks at a time. Those aged 18 and over can also gain experience as a Customer Service Assistant at a tube station.

Over the past seven years, nearly half of the students who go on to have paid employment are offered jobs at TfL.

Tricia Wright, Chief People Officer at TfL, said: “We are immensely proud of our training course, which has helped neurodivergent people gain confidence and learn vital skills to apply in the workplace as they enter the world of work. We are committed to becoming a more inclusive and diverse organisation so that all people have opportunities to reach their potential and enjoy the prospects a career can bring.”

Applications to participate in the scheme from September 2022 need to be in by Monday 15th August 2022, and details are here.

Related Posts:

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> Transport News