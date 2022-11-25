Published by By Ian Mansfield Transport News 1 Comment ↓

If you make use of the Santander cycle hire bikes from TfL, there’s a Black Friday style sale on their monthly and annual subscription services.

Apart from saving money on the cost of hiring a bike, you get to hire them for an hour instead of 30 minutes, and you get a discount on the cost of using their new e-bikes.

If you subscribe by Monday 28th November, you can claim a 25% discount on the standard price.

The annual offer is pretty good as you’d only need to use the bike an average of once a week to save money compared to the cost of paying for each hire of a bike.

Monthly membership – £20 £15 a month

  • Unlimited rides up to 60 minutes per ride for 30 days.
  • Rides longer than 60 minutes pay £1.65 for each additional 60 minutes.

Annual membership – £120 £90 a year

  • Unlimited rides up to 60 minutes per ride for a year.
  • Rides longer than 60 minutes pay £1.65 for each additional 60 minutes.

There’s a surcharge to use the e-bikes, of £1 for 60 minutes of use, compared to the non-subscriber rate of £3.30 for 30 minutes of use.

To subscribe, register or log in here, and purchase a subscription, using the voucher code CycleBF25 to claim the discount.

If you don’t have a key for your account, I’d recommend requesting one from the cycle hire website, as I find it much quicker to unlock the hire bike using the key than the smartphone app.

A tip, the discount deal has been repeated most years recently, so if you have the annual subscription, you will probably be able to renew it next year with a 25% discount as well – just put a note in your diary to check for the offer price.

  1. MilesT says:
    25 November 2022 at 1:01 pm

    I wonder if it will be possible to “queue up” a subscription for next year just in case–I have just started a subscription that I had “queued up” from last year’s autumn deal?

    (i.e. I had a subscription at £67.50 net queued to start, needed the helpdesk to make that happen as it was bought on the “old ” website, fortunately I had screenshots since it wasn’t visible in the statements that the “new website” shows; not a great helpdesk experience in terms of communications)

