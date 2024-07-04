TfL introducing mobile payments for cycle hire bikes

TfL’s cycle hire bikes will be a bit easier to hire later this year, as they will introduce mobile payments for the service.

At the moment, people can pay via the terminal next to the bikes or, if they have a subscription, via the mobile app or a keyfob. This autumn, TfL plans to add mobile payments via the smartphone app to the service, which will make things easier for most people who currently have to use the terminal screen next to the bikes.

The move is part of a range of things being done by the cycle hire scheme to address a sharp decline in bike hires since the surge in use during the pandemic lockdowns.

TfL’s cycle hire rates spiked at 11.8 million in 2021/22 but have since declined to 8.5 million in 2023/24.

That goes counter to the wider increase in cycling in London, which has been surging in recent years. According to TfL’s Travel in London report, nearly a quarter of Londoners used a bicycle in 2023, and cycling rates in general were up by 20 percent compared to 2019.

However, while cycling is generally increasing, the same can’t be said for TfL’s own cycle hire scheme, which has hit the doldrums. TfL’s latest Customer Service and Operational Performance Panel report suggests several reasons for the decline, including the rise of rival cycle hire schemes and some issues with TfL’s own scheme, which they are addressing.

A significant factor is the increased preference for e-bikes, and TfL’s own e-bikes are already seeing more use than the classic pedal bikes. The report says that on average, e-bikes are hired 3.9 times per day per bike, almost double that of the classic bike at 2.2 times per day per bike

That increased preference for e-bikes is why TfL is currently expanding its e-bike fleet, with an additional 1,400 e-bikes being added to their fleet this summer.

A factor in the reduced use of TfL bikes can also be attributed partly to their limited geographic range compared to dockless bike rivals, which are more widespread — to the convenience of users, if not always to pedestrians who have to navigate around carelessly dumped bikes.

The change in how TfL charged for their bikes, from a daily fee to a per-ride fee, also seemed to reduce usage, and that decision was reversed in March, which is already seeing a slight increase in hire rates.

And, to improve the ease of using their cycle hire bikes, the sometimes clunky terminal screens used to book a ride will have a mobile payments alternative launching in the autumn.

Next year, they will be able to report back on whether that has stemmed the decline in TfL bike hires.