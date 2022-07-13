TfL has announced that the current extraordinary funding and financing agreement between Transport for London (TfL) and the Department for Transport (DfT) that was due to expire tomorrow has been extended again, this time to 28th July 2022.

The drip-feed of extensions to TfL’s funding from the government to keep London’s trains and buses running keeps being renewed as negotiations between the two sides drag on. In TfL’s latest Finance Committee meeting papers (pdf), for discussion next week, TfL said that it had met all the requirements from the DfT to secure a long-term funding settlement, although in a Tweet, the Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps said that they haven’t.

A TfL spokesperson said: “We continue to discuss our funding requirements with the Government. There is no UK recovery from the pandemic without a London recovery and there is no London recovery without a properly funded transport network in the capital. It is essential London receives the sustained long-term Government funding that is vital for the coming years if a period of ‘managed decline’ of London’s transport network is to be avoided.”

“Whilst in receipt of Government support, we have worked hard to progress all conditions placed on TfL, and continue to maintain that we have met them all. Working together, we must achieve a longer term capital funding settlement that ensures London’s transport network can remain reliable and efficient, can support the jobs and new homes that rely upon it and can support the economic recovery of the capital and the country as a whole.”

An extension had been slightly expected this time though, mainly due to the turmoil in the government and the abortive leadership bid by Grant Shapps to be the next Prime Minister, which would have been a bit of a distraction for him in approving a settlement for London’s transport services at this time.

On 25 February 2022 TfL announced that a funding and financing package had been agreed between TfL and the Department for Transport to support transport services in London for the period from 26 February 2022 to 24 June 2022, which was subsequently extended to 13 July 2022.

This followed on from the package announced on 1 June 2021, which was subsequently extended to 25 February 2022.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said “The devastating impact of the pandemic is the only reason TfL needs financial support. It is now imperative that the Government urgently works with me to agree a fair, long-term funding deal that will protect London’s transport network – not just for the sake of the capital, but the whole country.”

Updated:1:10pm with more quotes from the Mayor of London and TfL