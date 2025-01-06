TfL confirms the Silvertown Tunnel’s opening date

London’s newest river crossing, the Silvertown Tunnel will open to road traffic on 7th April 2025, just before Easter.

Transport for London (TfL) confirmed the opening date as it announced that construction work is coming towards a close, and operational readiness testing has started ahead of the tunnel opening.

New bus routes serving the East London tunnel, which will be free for at least the first year, will also launch the same day. TfL is also installing the the new shelters and cycle racks for the zero-emission cycle-shuttle service, which will operate every 12 minutes, seven days a week from 6:30am to 9:30pm.

Work on Tidal Basin Roundabout, together with new walking and cycling routes around the roundabout and along Dock Road has also recently been completed, with work on improving Lower Lea Crossing for all road users currently underway and due to be complete by the end of spring 2025.

Allthough cyclists and, for a year, buses will be free, motorists will need to pay — with tolls being introduced on both the new Silvertown and the existing Blackwall tunnels between 6am and 10pm.

Tolls to use the Blackwall tunnel will come into effect on the same day that its neighbour the Silvertown tunnel opens — Monday 7th April 2025.

Stuart Harvey, Chief Capital Officer at Transport for London said: “I’m pleased that we can now confirm that the Silvertown Tunnel will open on 7 April 2025, following years of hard work and close collaboration between ourselves and Riverlinx Limited. The tunnel is on track to open in the coming months and is a testament to brilliant and ground-breaking engineering.”

Throughout the construction of the new tunnel, which began in 2021, more than 1,860,000 tonnes of material have been transported to and from the site via river rather than using roads. The tunnel boring machine, Jill (named after Jill Viner – London’s first female bus driver), was also turned around within the rotation chamber in Greenwich to then bore the second tunnel back towards Newham – a UK engineering first. As a project, the Silvertown Tunnel has also enabled more than 120 apprenticeships across the supply chain, as well as supported the hiring of more than 90 people who were previously unemployed and offered more than 1,500 days in placements for the next generation of engineers.

The Silvertown Tunnel project has been delivered by the Riverlinx consortium, which is made up of abrdn, Invesis, Cintra, and SK ecoplant, through a design, build, finance, operate and maintain contract. The vast majority of the funding is coming from private finance which has been specifically raised for this scheme

An off-peak rate of £1.50 will apply the majority of the time, for vehicles registered for TfL Auto Pay. To manage traffic during the busiest times, peak charges would apply, set at £1 more than standard off-peak charges for motorcycles and an extra £2.50 for cars and small vans. Large vans will pay an extra £4 and HGVs will pay an extra £5 during peak hours. These would apply for four hours northbound in the morning (from 06:00 to 10:00) and three hours southbound in the evening (from 16:00 to 19:00), Monday to Friday, or for anyone not using TfL Auto Pay.

A range of concessions and discounts will be available, including a 50 per cent discount, which will be available for low-income residents in 12 east and southeast London boroughs and the City of London: