TfL confirms a £4 peak hours charge to use the Silvertown and Blackwall tunnels

The charges to use the Silvertown and Blackwall tunnels have been announced by Transport for London (TfL), ahead of the new Silvertown Tunnel opening in Spring 2025.

Although the Silvertown Tunnel is new, the charges will apply equally to both the Blackwall and Silvertown tunnels equally.

TfL has now confirmed that peak hour charges (6am to 10am northbound and 4pm to 7pm southbound Monday to Friday) will be £2.50 for motorcycles and £4 for cars and small vans.

The offpeak rate will be a flat charge of £1.50 for cars, motorcycles and small vans.

Those rates apply to people who are registered for TfL AutoPay.

Taxis, blue badge holders and Zero-Emission Capable and wheelchair-accessible private hire vehicles registered with TfL will not pay to use the tunnel, as well as staff and patients eligible for the NHS reimbursement scheme.

In addition, buses, coaches and vehicles with nine seats or more registered with the DVLA would automatically be exempt from Silvertown and Blackwall Tunnel charges.

A range of concessions and discounts has been proposed, including a 50 percent discount, which would be available for low-income residents in 12 east and southeast London boroughs and the City of London.

Bus journeys made on three cross-river routes that serve Newham, Tower Hamlets and Greenwich – all of which will be zero-emission – as well as cross-river journeys on the DLR from Cutty Sark to Island Gardens, and from Woolwich Arsenal to King George V will also be free for at least one year.

The ‘cycle shuttle-bus’ service, which TfL consulted on in summer 2023, will also allow people with cycles to safely cross the river via a bus service for cyclists between Silvertown and North Greenwich. This service will run between 06:30am and 9:30pm, seven days a week, will operate for at least three years and also be free to use for at least the first year.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “Londoners face chronic traffic congestion on the approaches to the Blackwall Tunnel, which was never designed for the levels of traffic now crossing the river in east London. The new Silvertown tunnel will ease congestion for drivers, reduce journey times and help manage air pollution.

“TfL’s proposed package of concessions, exemptions and discounts will support Londoners in a variety of ways, including those on the lowest incomes, and help local residents take full advantage of the new bus and cycle connections.”

Work on the new Silvertown Tunnel is continuing apace, with construction work on the main tunnel now complete. TfL and Riverlinx are now working to ensure that all the new safety systems within the tunnel are working. Once this is complete, the opening date for the tunnel will be confirmed.