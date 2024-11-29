TfL abandons plans for driverless tube trains
Transport for London (TfL) has dropped its investigation into how it could introduce driverless trains on the London Underground.
One of the many conditions imposed on TfL during the pandemic to keep services running when most of us were stuck at home was that it would investigate how it could introduce driverless trains on the Underground. TfL was required to produce a business case for converting the Waterloo & City line and Piccadilly line to a DLR-style operation, and in September 2021, it advertised for consultancy work on the project.
It’s now been confirmed that the study reached the same conclusion that every other study into the issue has already reported — it’ll cost an awful lot of money for very little benefit.
Despite the claims that it would prevent strikes on the tube, the reality is that it wouldn’t, as driverless trains would still have staff on board, just as the DLR does, and the DLR still has strikes.
The main benefit of driverless trains is capacity, as the computerised control systems can allow trains to run closer together, which increases passenger capacity on the railway. However, modern signalling systems are now able to push tube lines pretty close to the theoretical maximum they could reach anyway, so the cost of a signalling upgrade to driverless control would be a huge outlay for a negligible increase in capacity.
In fact, one of the reasons why you wouldn’t be able to increase train frequency any more isn’t the trains, but the stations. If the trains run more often, then you need to increase the capacity of the platforms and corridors to absorb the extra people using the station.
At a bare minimum, platform edge doors also need to be added to every station, which would reduce the platform width. However, this wouldn’t be possible at every station, such as those shared between the Piccadilly and District lines in west London, without massive rebuilding work of the stations.
However, despite all the facts being known, the previous government insisted on another study into the issue.
In a written answer, the Mayor of London has now confirmed that work by the Department for Transport (DfT) with TfL technical input concluded that introducing driverless trains would cost billions of pounds on each line.
Yes, that’s billions per line.
That’s tens of billions for the entire Underground.
Learning from other metros around the world, particularly Paris, which provided input into the work, the study concluded that the most practicable way of converting a line to driverless operation would be for it to coincide with the introduction of new rolling stock, signalling and platform edge doors at the same time as part of a line upgrade.
That’s why it would be so staggeringly expensive to introduce.
On that basis, the Mayor said that it was agreed with the DfT that the work shouldn’t be progressed any further.
Of course, people will still argue for driverless trains. However, spending tens of billions of pounds upgrading the railway to save maybe at most £100 million a year in the wage bill would be a remarkable waste of money.
It would take centuries to pay off the cost.
Of course the last government pushed it. They did it for ideological reasons. What a total waste of money investigating. By all means do it on new modern lines, but let’s spend the money on more useful things, like toilets in stations or cleaning some of the floors once in a while!
Why do you think this government is abandoning it
To protect their pay master the unions.
@Maria: Did you read Ian’s article before commenting? Introducing it would have “cost billions of pounds on each line”. That would suggest the decision is not about unions but more about financial sense. Those billions could be put towards much needed station upgrades, such as at Camden and Euston.
Maria one of the main Transport unions – the RMT – isn’t afilliated to the Labour Party.
A fact you could have discovered in seconds.
The RMT hasn’t been aflliated to Labour for approx 20 years.
There are far more unions not affilliated than afilliated.
Anything that reduces the misery caused by dinosaur unions that do not care about the public should be explored. The most obvious is stopping them striking due to the underground being so vital but that would be difficult too. Wonder which would cost less? Not sure why it would cost billions as article makes assumptions and other ideas not mentioned. Missed a trick on the Elizabeth line probably.
Cost billions per line where are getting this tripe from the trains on the Victoria, circle district, hammersmith and city, metropolitan, Elizabeth are driverless trains, tfl choose to please the unions and keep the overpaid drivers. There are quite a few on tfls books earning 100k plus hundreds earning 80-90k and they got the cheek to go on strike. Only in England would there be billions of pounds worth of driverless trains on new track with new signaling system all complete with drivers who are not needed on ridiculous money
Toilets in stations? Once yiu are at a station there are plenty of toilets outside the station or you can “go before you go” or after.
The problem is trains stuck between stations often for petiods of well over an hour. Either they should put toilets on trains or ban trains from leaving stations while the platform at the next station is occupied.
It was always amusing that there was no money for resignalling the Piccadilly line but the government expected it to be automated regardless.
Any driverless system would have to keep shouting Stand away from the doors, don’t lean on the doors, we can’t move unless you don’t obstruct the doors, and open and shut them four times!
I went on Paris Line 14 recently. I was expecting a smooth and gliding operation but the train was packed and it seemed that the warning to stand clear of the doors was to just close them onto the people when still between the platform and carriage doors, then open them again and then repeat an automatic announcement to keep clear of the doors a few times afterwards. There just wasn’t any sense of timing and it was a mess.
Many Asian countries that aren’t beholden to transport unions benefit from far superior city metro systems. Shame we can’t also have nice things here.
You do realise its not necessarily unions or anything, but merely the fact that most of those systems in Asia are built from scratch far more recently than European ones and hence they were able to use the latest technologies and standards?
And on top of this, the double whammy is that retrofitting older systems is also significantly harder and expensive because one cant easily expand tunnels, stations etc.,
So the unions prevented the DLR, Thameslink automation. Elizabeth line and HS2 and a whole slew of metro systems elesewhere in the country?
Because I think you’ll find that’s not the case!
The driverless metro trains in Singapore were built by Metro-Cammell in Birmingham. Seems that we used to have the expertise and now we have no UK owned train manufacturers !
The Asian countries in question have grown much more recently so they have metros that were designed from the start to be driverless. 2. How do you explain the DLR being driverless, when it is in the same city as the Underground?
How much money was wasted getting the second bunch of consultants to confirm the views of the first? Has anyone evaluated the extra cost of external consultancy over the use of in-house expertise? There doesn’t seem to have been much of a consultancy industry prior to WW2 but the Industrial Revolution seemed to have worked alright without them.
It was supremly ironic that the Johnson government was telling TFL to raise fares and other income and reduce expenditure that it forced TFL to spend money on prducing a report on driverless trains when Johnson and the DoT itself knew they were a non starter.
If the system has to have platform edge doors and new signalling it will never be cost effective to do. But given the existing system doesn’t have platform edge doors and the signalling works fine, why do we need to do that? We could just replace the driver with a camera and some technology from self-driving cars. The only thing a train needs to do is go, stop, open doors and close doors, based on some very well-defined rules. If anything weird happens, just stop the train and dial in a human from the control centre to take over.
The current system relies on the driver driving the train!
Well actually, the systems on a train are designed to fail safe. You can’t relay on electrical remote contacts when things fail, because that’s often what fails.
When you’re in the deep tube in the height of summer and the trains broken, you need a human in the cab.
It’s the train that we actually have 7 driverless tube lines, and many more around the world, all with drivers or at least someone on board.
Nothing to do with unions, money, strikes but the safety and care of the passengers
I’m a driver on the Central Line. I agree with most of the comments above. I’ll soon be retiring so I really don’t have any vested interest. With the way projects are executed at TFL and in the UK in general, even if the government had spare £200 Billion knocking about, it will end up costing double that amount and overrunning by a few years. It will Bankrupt the government all in the name of saving how much, and getting rid of how many jobs?
It’s both amusing and frustrating seeing the usual comments about union paymasters etc.
Aside from the cost, and other reasons already mentioned, having nobody in the cab and no platform edge doors means a train will continue to the stop line regardless of anything, including someone having fallen on to the track, when someone being in the cab should see them and at least have half a chance to stop early enough.
That so many people believe what is spouted by certain people and news sources is why the last 14 years was a period of decline in so many ways, and why in 10, or possibly even 5 years there could be something even worse.
That is why we can’t have nice things!
“It’s now been confirmed that the study reached the same conclusion that every other study into the issue has already reported — it’ll cost an awful lot of money for very little benefit.”
Not that said conclusion will stop idiot right-wing haters of both public transport & working people from foaming at the mouth on this subject for another 10 ( 20, 30, 40 … ) years.
.. As you note: “despite all the facts being known, the previous government insisted on another study into the issue.” – translation … “There’s no cure for stupid.”
Ah yes, “capacity” – like there isn’t at both Holborn & Camden Town, you mean?
Marisa – I strongly suggest you learn to read – especially what Ian has said, eh?
Matt – *cough* – the DLR is driverless… they still have strikes. You should get into the same windowless cuboard as Marisa.
Mark – I hestitate to call anyone here a liar, but: Vic/Circle/Dist/H&C/Met/Liz are NOT “driverless” – ok?
Tom & everyone else who plainly hasn’t got a clue …
The “Asian” systems are NEW BUILD – …then you can go driverless.
Altering an already-constructed sytem is simply impossible, financially.
NG Seems very vocal on this topic, but the lines you mention Vic/Circ/Dist/H&C/Met/Liz and in fact the Joob and Northern are all capable of driverless operation.
Operated by onboard and lineside computer controlled signalling equipment.
The driver just operates the doors once the train comes to a standstill at the station..
Signal failures seem to cause consistent delays across the network. I’d rather this was invested in as a reliable service would improve everyone’s journeys on TFL. It’s not glamorous enough for a Mayor to put their name behind though…
But the Mayor is behind signalling improvements because it’s an easy (relativly!) way to increase the ability to safely add more trains.
You’re right that signal systems don’t have the glamour of totally new lines but its preposterous to say the Mayor isn’t interested in or pushing for e.g. the Picadilly line resignalling
Lots of people here blaming the unions for something that the article explains very clearly is nothing to do with the unions. Bunch of swivel eyed loons.
Thought experiment.
Name two conurbations in dire need of a new transport link between them. For example, Portsmouth and Southampton, where the current journey is 40 minutes, when it could be an awful lot quicker.
If we were to build a new link between them, could it be driverless ?
Let’s try this agian, shall we?
A NEW BUILD can – quite easily & (relatively) inexpensively be made driverless.
Converting an existing line is hideously expensive, must have platform-edge doors – which restrict the existing platforms – & Paris, having tried this … aren’t going to do it again.
Anyway – for the union-haters – no drivers does not mean no strikes – there are still maintenance staff & signallers & people at the entrances & exits, aren’t there?
Peter Gresswell
Thank-you: “Swivel-Eyed loons” indeed.
Micheal
Yes, of course – it’s a new-build – but: problem.
Must NOT run on any of the same tracks as existing railways, must it?
And, in your case … where? Under the Portsmout/Southsea channel? Under the Itchen, somewhere?
Which is a harder problem?
1) Controlling speed in one dimension, on a fixed trajectory where peer vehicles are reporting their position in real time, and reliably obey the same rules as your vehicle does.
2) Driving a car safely in city traffic.
It appears that despite various entertaining side-shows involving traffic cones on car hoods/bonnets, waymo has got the problem pretty much nailed for a known-environment – they’re not yet trying to solve the “all of the world’s roads, sight-unseen” problem yet – but that’s not relevant to a railway.
Seeing and stopping for unexpected obstacles in the track is a trivial problem compared with random pedestrians in the roadway, wheelie bins etc., and the automation doesn’t need to be perfect – it only needs to be better than a human driver. Given radar + synthetic vision, it’s hard to see how it could be worse – the machine doesn’t look at its smartphone (frequently seen on the victoria line in my recent commuting history), doesn’t get bored, is willing to be upgraded, trained and upskilled without going on strike.
What is the difference between the waymo environment and LUL?
I suggest the key deltas are politics, vested interests and public apathy.
While my personal social politics lean in a progressive direction, I would rather the public’s money go to those who actually need it rather than those with the power to take it.
In 1981, Reagan fired more than 11,000 US air traffic controllers who occupied a similarly privileged position in US federal employment, holding the country to ransom. It must have been painful for everyone (controllers, industry and general public) in the short term, but I can’t find examples of any accidents caused by the make-do-and-mend tactics that were presumably deployed until replacements could be trained. Fewer than 1000 of them were re-hired in the following 25 years. At some point a tough-guy/girl will be elected in London and will pick a fight with one of the more intransigent unions. I would rather that not happen, but ASLEF and friends seem intent on it. A couple of the problems with getting the public used to strikes are:
1) the public adjust to the unavailability of your service, damaging its viability
2) they become aware that they are less reliant on it, making hard-ball tactics by politicians more accepted.
The Elizabeth line trains were designed for, and I think now operate, unattended driverless (GoA3) into and out of the terminal depots at Paddington and Abbey Wood. Obviously with no passengers. This presumably reduces the number of drivers needed for attended ATO operations on the line.
There may be a small efficiency and safety benefit to implement similar unattended driverless GoA3 for similar depot moves and potentially with passengers for penultimate station to terminal station on some lines, again to slightly reduce driver rostering.
This would require penultimate and terminal stations to be equipped with platform screen doors, but might not require other station expansions (some end of line stations are not as busy). The terminal station is likely to need a platform dispatcher (on platform in busy periods, CCTV monitoring multiple platforms off-peak)
The safety benefits would be from platform screen doors.
Efficiency benefit is drivers would do a step-back style change of train at penultimate station (exit train, dispatch it to terminal, walk to platform end for their next outbound train, which arrives automatically from terminal). Or terminal station as on Elizabeth line if GoA3 moves were to depot only.
Is this sufficiently worthwhile? Maybe; depot move unattended as part of new train orders as per Class 345; unattended from penultimate can be retrofitted over time based on benefit, as part of station refurbs.
The Waterloo and City line is a shuttle with no intermediate stops, and surely the 1992 stock trains are overdue for an upgrade anyway… Shrug.
Adding it in one go would of course cost a huge amount, for little initial gain.
But the strategy needs to be incremental, so each series of upgrades brings it a step closer. The in 20-30 years time when the next fleet of trains arrive, suddenly you have driverless.
‘Introducing it would have “cost billions of pounds on each line”’…hmm.
1) Are all of the stated costs truly necessary to achieve automation? I don’t see any platform screen doors anywhere on the DLR, and while I think they’re great on the JLE, I’ve not seen any cost benefit analysis on PSDs vs. any other safety, efficiency/productivity or capacity options.
2) Labour are substantially funded by transport unions.
3) Any elected politician has an incentive to think short term – investments that don’t pay out before the next election are relatively less attractive to them – it may be the “enemy” who benefit (think “Boris” bikes, where much of the spade work was done by Ken’s team).
4) If I were a more cynical kind of a guy, I might suspect that the costs have been piled up to make automation look more expensive than it is.
Ian is one of the Jewels of London™ (thank you so much Ian for what you’ve done for us and continue to do!), but it’s possible he’s got a blind spot on automation.
While the regulator at the time DLR was built was happy with how it operated, things have moved on since then and the current regulator (Office of Rail and Road) has stipulated that any “driverless” line would need platfprm edge doors in future