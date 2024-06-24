London’s dedicated Cycleways have been extended by another 35km as ten new cycle routes have been completed. The new routes connect communities in areas including Stratford, New Cross, Barnet, Walthamstow, and Ealing.

TfL and the boroughs’ continued work to develop Cycleways in London means the strategic cycle network has more than quadrupled in size from 90km in 2016 to 390km in June 2024.

The new Cycleways that further expand the network in London include:

Folkestone Gardens to New Cross and Greenwich to Lewisham

Two new links to Cycleway 10 (Waterloo to Greenwich) running through Lewisham, adding an additional 3km to the network

Stratford to Woodgrange Park

A new 3km link to Cycleway 2 (Aldgate to Stratford), through the east of Newham

Burnt Oak to Colindale

The first Cycleway in Barnet, connecting two town centres

Chingford to Walthamstow via Ainslie Wood

A new route which connects to Cycleway 24 (Tottenham Hale to Woodford New Road) and beyond to the comprehensive network of Cycleways in Waltham Forest

Chingford to Walthamstow via Highams Park

A new Cycleway connecting the Waltham Forest Cycleways to the north of the borough from Chingford to Walthamstow

Lambeth Bridge to Battersea

An upgrade to this 3km route along Chelsea Embankment and Grosvenor Road and conversion to a Cycleway. This route connects to the Cycleway between Oval and Pimlico

Ealing to Greenford and Ealing to Brentford

Two new links to Cycleway 40, running through Ealing and into Hounslow adding an additional 10km with a connection to Cycleway 9 (Brentford to Hammersmith)

Hanwell to Greenford

A new 3km Cycleway link from Uxbridge Road to Greenford connecting to Cycleway 40 (Greenford to Ealing)

For the launch of the Cycleways, TfL has created new maps that show where the routes are and how they connect to create local networks.

The completion of the new routes follow the recent completion of Cycleway 4 in March, which enables people to cycle from London Bridge to Greenwich. Further Cycleways are planned this year across outer London including the construction of two of the biggest Cycleways in London: Cycleway 9 (Hammersmith to Brentford) in Brentford and Cycleway 23 (Dalston to Lea Bridge) in Hackney. Both Cycleways are planned to be completed by late 2024.

Will Norman, London’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said: “Expanding London’s cycleway network is key to enabling more Londoners to choose cycling as their mode of transport for shorter trips. These ten new routes connect communities in areas including Stratford, New Cross, Barnet, Walthamstow and Ealing and will support Londoners of all backgrounds and abilities to cycle safely as the Mayor builds a fairer, safer greener London for everyone”