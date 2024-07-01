Taylor Swift’s iconic tour outfits going on display at the V&A Museum this summer

In quite the scoop for the V&A, Taylor Swift’s personal outfits from her tours will be displayed across the museum this summer.

Opening later this month, the exhibition won’t be in a large room that would inevitably be busier than a Central line train packed with Swifties but will be scattered around the entire museum. A walking “songbook trail” will lead the Swifties around the museum, seeking out her costumes and other ephemera and, along the way, discovering many of the museum’s other treasures.

It’s an interesting and exciting way of displaying a free to visit exhibition — as putting all the objects in one room is OK, but there’s a sense with blockbuster exhibitions that people tend to come in for the exhibition and leave without exploring the rest of the museum.

Scattering the objects across the entire museum not only gives a lot more floorspace to play with, it’s a fresh way of introducing people to the wider museum.

Along with the costumes, the trail will include instruments, music awards, storyboards, and previously unseen archival material, many of which will be displayed for the first time and explore her childhood and recording legacy.

Each of the 13 stops on the trail will showcase a chapter in the songbook of Taylor’s career and spotlight a particular era of her music and prolific songwriting. Costume and accessories on loan from Taylor’s personal archive will be on display, from customised cowboy boots worn during her breakout success as a country singer in 2007, to the jet-black ruffled shoulder dress worn in the most recent music video for her single Fortnight, from the album, The Tortured Poets Department (2024).

Designed by award-winning designer Tom Piper—best known for his stage designs for the Royal Shakespeare Company, Tower of London poppies, and V&A exhibition Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser—each installation will be theatrically staged, bringing to life a different era of the pop icon’s musical career through set dressing, music video, and sound.

The free Taylor Swift | Songbook Trail opens at the V&A Museum on Saturday 27th July and runs until 8th September 2024. As it’s a trail across the museum, there’ no need to book tickets. A digital map will be available to show the trail to follow.

The V&A is open daily from 10am to 5:45pm and late on Fridays until 10pm.

Kate Bailey, Senior Curator, Theatre & Performance, said: “We are delighted to be able to display a range of iconic looks worn by Taylor Swift at the V&A this summer. Each celebrating a chapter in the artist’s musical journey. Taylor Swift’s songs like objects tell stories, often drawing from art, history and literature. We hope this theatrical trail across the museum will inspire curious visitors to discover more about the performer, her creativity and V&A objects.”