The usually sold out Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirror Rooms exhibition at the Tate Modern which was due to close this June has been extended to next June.

Infinity Mirrored Room – Filled with the Brilliance of Life (c) Tate Modern

Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirror Rooms reopened to the public in June 2021, following the reopening of UK museums and galleries after lockdown. Although demand for tickets has been exceptional, however social distancing measures in place throughout the show’s run have meant far fewer visitors have been able to visit than originally intended.

The Tate Modern said that extending the exhibition for another year will help meet the public appetite to see the exhibition and enable a further opportunity to experience these extraordinary installations.

The show will now run until 11th June 2023.

Ticket prices will remain the same and will continue to be released on a quarterly basis, with the next batch of tickets being released at 1pm this coming Thursday (17th March 2022).

You will be able to reserve tickets from here.

The exhibition has been extended with additional support from Bank of America.

