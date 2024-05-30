It was confirmed today that the 1980s gay clubbing icon Leigh Bowery, Nigerian Modernism, and the classic artists Constable and Turner will all be the subjects of exhibitions at London’s Tate galleries next year.

Maria Balshaw, Director of Tate, said, “These exhibitions show Tate at our most ambitious and distinctive. They are truly international in scope while celebrating the power of individual communities, and they present a new vision of an expansive and diverse artistic canon. Our visitors have a year of unforgettable experiences to look forward to in 2025.”

Tate Members can visit all these exhibitions for free, and 16- 25-year-olds can get £5 tickets by joining Tate Collective.

Tate Modern’s first exhibition of 2025 will focus on the boundary-pushing career of artist, performer, model, designer and musician Leigh Bowery. The show will span his emergence in London’s 1980s club scene through to his outrageous performances in galleries, theatres and the street, using the body as a shape-shifting tool in ways that would go on to inspire Alexander McQueen, Lady Gaga and many more.

Later in the spring, Tate Modern will host the UK premiere of Hagay Dreaming. This performance by experimental new media artist Shu Lea Cheang and practising shaman Dondon Hounwn combines dance and ritual with laser projections and motion-capture technology.

In the summer, Do Ho Suh’s immersive fabric installations, life-size replicas of his past homes, videos and delicate works on paper will fill spaces in the gallery.

It will then be joined by the first major exhibition of work by Emily Kam Kngwarray ever held in Europe. One of Australia’s greatest artists, Kngwarray was a senior Anmatyerr woman whose paintings reflected her ritual, spiritual and ecological engagement with her homelands.

In the autumn, Tate Modern will unveil a landmark group exhibition on Nigerian Modernism.

Down the river, Tate Britain will begin the year with a solo exhibition dedicated to one of this generation’s most influential British artists, Ed Atkins. For over a decade, Atkins has been making videos and animations that trace the dwindling gap between representation and embodied experience. This career-spanning exhibition will assemble paintings, writing, embroideries, and drawings alongside his moving-image works in a succession of large-scale installations.

Later in the spring, two renowned modern artists – Edward Burra and Ithell Colquhoun – will each be the subject of solo exhibitions, allowing visitors to see the breadth of their vivid and enigmatic paintings. Both artists took surrealism in different directions from the 1930s onwards, as Burra’s lively scenes of urban subcultures developed into brooding images of war and landscape, while Colquhoun’s treatment of sexual, mythological and dreamlike imagery reflected her fascination with the occult.

In the autumn, Turner & Constable will bring together Britain’s most famous artistic rivals to mark the 250th anniversary of their births.

Alongside it, Lee Miller will be given the most extensive retrospective of her photography ever staged in the UK.

A large-scale Jacob Epstein display will also open in Tate Britain’s central Duveen galleries, juxtaposing his monumental stone sculptures with his expressive bronze portrait busts.