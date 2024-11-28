Tate Britain’s uneven but captivating look at the 1980s

An exhibition about the 1980s starts in the 1970s and ends in the 1990s, such are the vagaries of trying to tell the story of a single decade that refuses to obey the rules of calendar boundaries.

This is Tate Britain’s attempt to tell the story of a decade of change through the medium of photography that was taken at the time, capturing the challenges, struggles, emerging freedoms and commercial successes of the era.

Even for those of us old enough to have lived through it, the 80s feel like an odd aberration. An explosion of creativity as the social strictures of the past were loosened and tapped into the emerging media landscape, but also one where all this was going on in a landscape still scared by deep levels of absolute poverty.

The exhibition does however feel as if you’re looking at the decade through someone else’s eyes — literally as it’s of photos — but also emotionally. So much of what is shown here is either the poverty you experienced or never saw or of the hedonism you read about but never experienced.

Art, especially the emerging modern styles of blending photojournalism with artistic representation, was still limited in how people could access it. The big museums still charged entry fees, glossy print magazines spoke in their private coded language (plus ca change), and art wasn’t for ordinary folk yet.

So you can visit the exhibition and often see the 1980s you never saw in the 1980s.

The exhibition, grouped roughly thematically, offers snapshots, a mix of news stories and cultural changes that have occurred.

From the AIDS crisis to Greenham Common protests to black and female artists, it’s a mélange of styles and emotions.

My gripe is that it’s almost too much — you’re wandering from room to room and jumping around mentally all over the place. It might have worked better as a series of smaller exhibitions over a few years highlighting specific aspects of the 1980s rather than lumping them all together.

There’s not much to link black queer photography with housewives camping outside a military base — other than that they happened within a few years of each other. The links between the rooms in the exhibition are fragile.

That said, if you want to see an exhibition of good photography that tells a wide range of stories about a 15-year period of change, it’s a good collection.

Just don’t expect to come out understanding the 1980s any better though. It’s too weird a decade to be summed up here.

The exhibition, The 80s Photographing Britain is at Tate Britain until May 2025.

