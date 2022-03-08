Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

For a century, there has been a factory that employs former military personnel making Remembrance Poppies, and they offer tours of the factory.

They’ve run tours for some years, but there’s now a new visitor centre that shows off the history of the Poppy Factory and how it was set up after WW1 to give work to injured soldiers.

The factory is based in Richmond upon Thames and now has 22 Production workers and two special wreath makers, currently making in excess of 124,000 wreaths, 450,000 crosses and symbols and 250 Royal and special wreaths.

During the factory tour, visitors are also given the chance to assemble your own poppy and take it home with you.

The tours are usually limited to organised groups, but they occasionally have tours for the general public, and three dates have been announced for those tours:

  • Monday 25th April (2:30pm)
  • Monday 30th May (11am and 2:30pm)
  • Monday 25th July (2:30pm).

The tours cost £12 per person and can be booked from here – tip look for the ticket option for “individuals” otherwise the website will try to book you for a group tour.

The Poppy Factory is about a 15-minute walk from Richmond station in the town centre.

Related Posts:

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert