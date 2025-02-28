Survivor thanks heroes after cardiac arrest at Liverpool Street station

An Elizabeth line passenger has expressed his gratitude to the paramedics and bystanders who saved his life after he went into cardiac arrest at Liverpool Street station.

Paul Benson, 67, from Barnet collapsed in the pedestrian tunnel at Liverpool Street Station as he and his wife Lorraine were on their way to catch a train on the Elizabeth line. Luckily, an off-duty nurse, doctor and pharmacist were nearby and started chest compressions immediately while someone ran to find the defibrillator at the station. They restarted his heart using the life-saving device.

London Ambulance Service paramedics then took Paul to the nearest Heart Attack Centre at St Bartholomew’s Hospital where he had bypass surgery.

Paul Benson, 67, from Barnet, is now backing the London Ambulance Charity’s pioneering Heart Starters campaign. This campaign will work with local communities to fund additional defibrillators for the capital’s most deprived areas.

Early use of a defibrillator and chest compressions can more than double a person’s chance of survival. Every second counts when their heart stops beating and pumping oxygen around the body.

Paul was reunited with the paramedics who saved his life at London Lifesaver training for London Assembly Members at the station earlier this week.

Paul said: “It’s important that Londoners aren’t frightened to stop and help. It’s very easy to walk past but those who step in can save lives.

“They can’t make it any worse but they can certainly make it better. Thanks to their help I’ve been able to carry on with my life.”

Paul added: “I was in very good hands and my good Samaritans kept me alive until the paramedics arrived. Without a defibrillator I wouldn’t be here.”

Analysis by the London Ambulance Service has revealed that dozens of neighbourhoods are ‘defibrillator deserts’—where there is little or no access to a life-saving device. The data has revealed large discrepancies between communities in cardiac arrest outcomes and the availability of life-saving devices.

A fundraising campaign to expand the availability of defibrillators in London is here.

Naomi Smith, Head of Customer Operations at Transport for London, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working in partnership with the Mayor and our colleagues at London Ambulance Service to support this vital life-saving initiative.

“We know every second counts when saving a life, so we are pleased that as well as having first-aid trained staff at stations, our customers will have quick access to a defibrillator across the Tube and Overground.”