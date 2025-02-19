Surrey Quays station upgrade on target for Summer 2026 completion

Work to create a new entrance and step-free access at Surrey Quays station on the London Overground’s Windrush line is said to be on target to open next summer.

A major milestone last month was when a prefabricated footbridge was lifted into position during the weekend closure of the Windrush line. When completed, this new footbridge with stairs leading to all platforms will relieve the existing narrow staircases, which can often suffer from congestion at peak times.

Work on the second entrance and ticket hall for the station, with a timber roof and the external roof system now installed, continues. Work continues on installing the two new lifts, which will provide step-free access to both platforms for the first time.

Once the work is completed a new entrance on the opposite side of Lower Road from the current entrance, will feature a new ticket hall, along with a new gateline that is expected to be used by 60 percent of customers. This will ease congestion at the busiest times at the existing entrance on Lower Road’s south side.

The new entrance will also be on the same side of the busy Lower Road as the large Canada Water housing development.

Scott Haxton, Director of Capital Delivery – Infrastructure, said: “Major improvements at Surrey Quays station remain on track to be delivered in summer 2026, transforming the journeys for thousands of customers who use the station every day. New lifts will make it more accessible for everyone, and the new entrance will provide better connections with the local area. These station improvements will support the new homes and jobs being created in Canada Water area.”

The development of Surrey Quays station is part of a wider programme of improvements for this London Overground route, which will help unlock 14,000 new homes. This project is funded by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government as part of its Housing Infrastructure Programme with a contribution from British Land.

The Windrush line, which serves Surrey Quays station, is also being upgraded to enable more trains to operate on the route and boost capacity to meet growing demand. TfL has completed several power upgrades and train signalling enhancements that will allow an increased frequency of 18 trains per hour between Surrey Quays and Dalston Junction from late 2026.

Rory O’Neill, General Manager for London Overground, said: There are still future proposals for a new station called Surrey Canal between Surrey Quays and Queens Road Peckham on the Windrush line. Subject to funding, this new station would serve a brand-new major housing scheme called New Bermondsey, boosting the number of new homes from an initial 7,000 to 14,000. This second phase would also enable a further capacity increase on the Windrush line to 20 trains per hour.”