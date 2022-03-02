Plans to build a new second entrance at the overcrowded Surrey Quays station on the London Overground are now open for public comments about how the new station will look.

At the moment, the station entrance is on the south side of a busy road, but new housing developments and the existing shopping centre are all on the north side, meaning people would have to cross a very busy road to get to the station. The existing station is also quite small with no lifts for step-free access, so TfL plans to build a second entrance on the northern side of the busy road, next to the planned housing developments that will replace the car parks you can see below.

The new northern entrance will give them a lot more capacity for the station, and the space for lifts to be added for the first time. TfL has previously estimated that the new entrance would at least double the capacity for moving passengers between the street and the platforms. They expect that around 60% of passengers will want to use the new entrance.

The proposed Northern Ticket Hall building will be located to the north of Lower Road and will open directly to the development in Canada Water.

The site of the new station entrance canopy and new northbound platform lift and stairs falls within land owned by British Land and Wandle respectively. TfL says that they have already been granted outline Planning Permission by Southwark Council for the new elements on these sites and are currently in negotiations with Wandle to purchase the land required to construct the new station infrastructure.

Once they have completed their detailed design, they will apply to Southwark Council for approval of the outstanding issues in order to move ahead with the development. Under the current expectations, construction could start next January, and the new station entrance will open in July 2025.

The station will come with 6 standard ticket barriers and two wide gates, along with the new lifts down to the platforms, and a new footbridge across the railway linking the new entrance with both platforms.

The consultation is here.

Yes, they have modelled the impact of covid, but an additional 14,000 homes next door does tend to overwhelm any work from home changes to society. The upgrade for Surrey Quays station has been previously expected to cost around £80 million, of which £10 million is coming from the housing developer.