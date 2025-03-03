Superloop 11 bus between Greenwich and Abbey Wood consultation opens

The consultation for the next extension of the Superloop bus service, offering a faster link between North Greenwich and Abbey Wood, has opened. Less loop than line, it’ll partially alleviate Thamesmead’s lack of decent public transport by offering a faster bus link to the Elizabeth line stations at Woolwich and Abbey Wood.

The SL11 would replace the 472 bus route but bypass Woolwich’s slow loop around the town centre and stick to the main road instead. That’s likely to cut a good 5 to 8 minutes off the route, as the Woolwich town centre route is quite congested and slow to navigate. However, it does require people to walk to the replacement bus stops if they want to use the service.

As the SL11 would be a limited-stop service, some bus stops on current route 472 would not be served. These bus stops would continue to be served by other local bus routes. The SL11 is not proposed to operate through the night, but a replacement 472 night bus would be provided.

Some of the SL11 route is to support improved transport links in Thamesmead until such time as the DLR opens and support the ongoing redevelopment of the area. That section is funded by a £23 million government grant in 2023.

At the time it was estimated that the proposed bus transit scheme would support 8,000 new homes and 5,500 new jobs in the area. It has also been suggested that the bus link could bring forward other housing developments that are delayed due to the lack of decent public transport to get built while they wait for the DLR extension to be built.

The SL11 consultation is here.