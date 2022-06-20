An unassuming white building behind King’s Cross conceals a wonderful interior and rooftop garden. This is the Aga Khan Centre, opened in 2018 to house several divisions of the Shi‘a Ismaili charity and its design incorporates a collection of gardens, courtyards and terraces all based on Islamic principles.

It’s also open for tours.

While it looks like a conventional office block from the outside, it’s inside that the real action takes place. A central floor-to-ceiling courtyard space dominates, but what really marks the building out at the many gardens dotted around the outside and on the roof.

What’s also delightful about the building is the attention to detail, from the careful use of patterns in the decoration to both shade rooms while reminding people of the building’s origins to the furniture dotted around the library spaces, and even the signs for the toilets seem to have been custom designed when an off-the-shelf sign would have been adequate.

They theme their public tours based around the seasons, and you can now book for the summer season tours, which will run roughly a couple of days each week on the below dates.

The tours are free, and to book a tour, go to the bottom of this page.

July

Thur 14th July

Thur 21st July

Thur 28th July

August

Thur 4th Aug

Thur 11th Aug

Sat 13th Aug

Thur 18th Aug

Thur 25th Aug

Sat 27th Aug

September