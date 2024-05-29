If the Chelsea Flower Show whetted your appetite for all things floral, then you’ll want to hear that a gothic house will be filled with flowers for a whole weekend later this year.

For one weekend, Strawberry Hill House in southwest London will be filled with the work of 30 floral designers, who have been given the run of the building for their displays.

Responding to the theme of “nature unbound”, sustainable practices utilising the latest floristry techniques are at the heart of the display. The flowers are either grown by the artists themselves or are sourced from local farmers and other sustainable businesses. No floral foam or single-use plastics are involved, with the only waste being a large compost heap.

With no fake flowers, the very nature of the art means the show can only run for three days, and to protect the interior of the Grade I listed building, there are also limited tickets available.

Tickets are on sale now from here.

Standard Adult Ticket: £19

Members & Patrons: £14

Students: £14

The Strawberry Hill House Flower Festival takes place from Friday 13th to Sunday 15th September 2024.

There will also be a number of events and talks over the weekend, which need booking in advance.

Friday 13th September

9:00am – Curator Tours

11:00am – A Year in the life of a No-Dig Flower Grower

12:30pm – Plants for Wellbeing

1:30pm – Autumn Bowl Arrangement with Joanne Truby

3:00pm – Leigh Chappell & Janne Ford – Floral Demo & Photography Tips

8:00pm – Evening Tour & Talk with Simon Lycett

Saturday 14th September

9:00am – Curator Tours

11:00am – Dahlias – The Gift that Keeps Giving

11:30am – Floral Still Life Workshop

1:00pm – Whispers of Nature: An Ikebana Workshop with Leaves run by Enso House

2:00pm – Colour and Seasonality with Bloom & Burn

Sunday 15 September

9:00am – Curator Tours

11:00am – The Art of Drying Perennial Flowers with Lucy Phillips

1:00pm – A Life in Dance & Flowers with Andy Monaghan

2:30pm – Flower Farmers Question Time on Sustainability and Growing

All the talks and workshops can be booked from here.