Stratford station’s new western entrance has opened

Commuters using the Jubilee line platforms at Stratford station may have noticed that a new entrance opened yesterday.

It’ll be a surprise to many people, though, as the site has been covered up in hoardings for a long time, and there weren’t any signs advertising the fact that a new station entrance was being built here. So a lot of people getting off the Jubilee line yesterday evening would have likely been surprised by the apparently sudden arrival of the new entrance.

Stratford station’s main entrance faces the old town, with new entrances linking it with the Westfield shopping centre and Olympic Park. However, although the station building is right next to the Carpenters Estate on the western side, people living there had to either use a narrow footbridge over the railway or a long detour to get to the station.

As it happens, there’s a fire escape and staff car park next to the station, which faced the west but wasn’t open to the public, so over the past year, it has been converted into a public entrance for everyone to use. Now that the new entrance is open, it will substantially shorten the journey to the station for people living in the Carpenters Estate next to it.

However, it’s taken a long time to reach this point.

Planning permission was granted all the way back in 2017, with funding agreed in 2019, and construction started in 2023 after being delayed by the pandemic and the discovery of unexpected below-ground utilities that needed to be moved.

Due to open months ago, there been some recent remedial issues to fix before the entrance could open, and then expected to open last month, it actually opened yesterday lunchtime.

The new entrance has four gatelines, two wide and two standard. Because there’s a concrete column in the middle of the entrance, they’ve split the ticket barriers slightly around it, putting two ticket machines in the gap. There is potential for another gate to be added if future capacity demands.

The entrance leads out to a large plaza space which was the car park, and can still be used for access if needed.

A nice touch is the benches that line the walls. Not just aesthetically with their welcoming smooth, soft curved finish, but also they didn’t have to come very far from the factory, as they were made quite literally around the corner. They were crafted at the Building Crafts College, a training centre originally set up in 1893 by the Worshipful Company of Carpenters and was based in Great Titchfield Street until it moved to Stratford in 2001, and is based in the estate that was created by the Carpenters Company.

You might notice the yellow arrows on the benches, a nod to the need to make them stand out from the woody background for visual disabilities requirements. There is also a cycle rack to one side, and the paving is designed to be permeable so that rainwater soaks into the ground rather than running off in drains.

The entrance from the road feels welcoming, which is probably due to the use of pale wood fencing rather than utilitarian metal. Naturally, the very important roundels and tube maps give the familiar notice that this is a tube station entrance.

Appearances aside, the main benefit is avoiding the narrow, ugly metal footbridge that spans the railway and was, until yesterday lunchtime, the main way for people living on the west side to get to and from the station.

The £8.4 million project was a joint initiative between Newham Council, Transport for London (TfL), who oversaw construction, with the Greater London Authority (GLA) and London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC).

Newham Council contributed £1m from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), while LLDC provided £3.4m from its S106 and CIL agreements with local developers, and £4m from the GLA’s Strategic Infrastructure Fund.

Designed by Fereday Pollard Architects and Hawkins\Brown, the construction work was carried by Taylor Wimpey BAM Nuttall (TWBN).

(Diamond Geezer also visited)