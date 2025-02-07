Stories of Migration at the SOAS Gallery

Twenty years ago, a photographer covering the Sri Lankan conflict returned to London with a plan to find a better way of sharing what he had seen. That plan became a graphic novel, VANNI, and triggered over a decade of using illustrations to tell the story of refugees, migration, and conflict in an accessible manner.

To mark its 12th year, an exhibition of some of their artwork has gone on display at the SOAS Gallery in central London. It’s a small selection, largely blown up to poster-sized artworks, but more than the art, it’s the story they tell that matters.

One wall hits hard, of the refugees crammed into a ship fleeing war, and strongly reminded me of the famous image of the British slave ship Brooks, packing slaves in rows to transfer as many as possible to the plantations.

Others tell the difficulties of life in refugee tents, with no privacy or peace from the noise around you, and others of the loneliness felt when parents are separated from their children.

It’s an interesting project in that they’ve used easy-to-understand illustrations to teach younger folk about the troubles that many people face overseas. While I thought I was reasonably informed, I learned more about the difficulties of refugee lives.

While PositiveNegatives’ portfolio of work spans many topics and global issues, migration has been a recurring theme. This exhibition provides rare insight into the process of creating these pieces, from initial research to scripting and storyboarding and, finally, the finished artwork.

Although it’s only a small exhibition in terms of content quantity, it punches far higher in terms of emotional impact.

The exhibition, Stories of Migration is at the SOAS Gallery until 22nd March and is free to visit. It’s open Tuesday to Saturday from 10:30am to 5pm, and late to 8pm on Thursdays.

The SOAS Gallery was previously known as the Brunei Gallery, but I hadn’t noticed that it changed its name last July, saying that the previous naming agreement had expired.