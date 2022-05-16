Next month, to mark the 70th anniversary of one of London’s most distinctive bus garages, there will be a public open day and guided tours.

Stockwell Bus Garage opened in 1952 and at the time of construction, it was Europe’s largest unsupported roof span, and could originally house 200 buses, required at a time when the last trams were being replaced by buses. Since 1988, the garage has been a Grade II* listed building, reflecting its importance in post-war architectural and engineering history.

Normally a busy working bus garage, on Saturday 11th June, it will be open to the public to wander inside and see the massive concrete ceiling as well as look around the rest of the garage and see a range of vehicles and bus-related memorabilia.

The bus garage will be open to visitors on Saturday 11th June from 10am to 4pm and will be free to visit. You don’t need tickets, but bring cash as there will be a special catalogue for sale on the day.

In addition to the free open day, there will be paid guided tours on the hour, which will take you through the Operating building, including a visit to the service control room and the engineering area and watch the bus lift and Rolling Road in action.

The guided tours can be booked from here.