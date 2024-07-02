Step into the Light: Anthony McCall’s playful ‘Solid Light’ exhibition at Tate Modern

An unexpectedly playful exhibition has opened at Tate Modern, inviting people to pose and stand before beams of light to cast shadows and take photos.

This is an exhibition of ‘solid light’ installations by British-born, US-based artist Anthony McCall, and reverently arty it most certainly isn’t. Opening conventionally with a small room explaining things, then into a dark room for a video, and then the fun starts.

Another dark room is filled with a faint mist that turns beams of light into “solid” walls to walk through, break up, and pose in front of. It is a very playful space where people interact with the light beams and become part of the art itself.

Walking through the beams of light can initially feel awkward, but inhibitions soon pass, as that’s part of the fun. There’s an informal queuing around some of the best spots to get the best photos, and then you move on to the next one.

If you’ve seen light based art exhibitions in the past, most of them have usually been fenced off for people to admire, from a suitable distance.

This is a playground, and it is wonderful for it.

The exhibition, Anthony McCall‘s Solid Light is at Tate Modern until April 2025.

Entry is free for Tate Members or:

Adults: £14

Students: £13

Children & Concessions: £5

Under 12s: Free

Tickets can be booked in advance from here.

ALSO:

In the basement, there’s a free display of three artists working with light installations. A deep thrumming sound and the smashing of lights around the space make it feel more like a nightclub in places, but as a free display, there are a couple of items that are fun to seek out.

The simplest and one that most people look at and walk right past is a small side chamber made from metal rings, which has been lit by nothing more than a couple of light bulbs. It looks exactly like many tunnels I have visited, yet here it’s in the Tate, as a work of art.

The four rooms in the tanks are open until 15th September 2024 and are free to visit.