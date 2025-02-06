Step-free access work resumes at Northolt tube station

Work to add step-free access to Northolt tube station on the Central line has resumed, having been put on hold by the pandemic.

Transport for London (TfL) started carrying out cable diversions at the station earlier this week as part of the preparatory works needed to make the station step-free. The main construction works are then expected to start this spring and be completed by summer 2026.

Bassam Mahfouz, London Assembly Member for Ealing and Hillingdon, said: “Northolt is an incredibly busy station and local residents deserve the right to have an accessible platform to connect them into central London and beyond. I was delighted to gain the commitment to make it step free in 2019. Now with COVID out of the way, it’s full steam ahead to open up the station to parents with buggies, shoppers, the elderly and disabled, really putting Northolt on the map.”

The station has a modest ticket hall entrance on a busy road. Then, steps descend to an island platform with trains on either side. Facilities-wise, there is a glass waiting room on the platform, in the ticket office, some toilets, and a bike store.

Many other stations that add a lift from the ticket office to the platform have found enough space at the end of the platform next to the stairs to squeeze a lift in, but at Northolt, the platform is too narrow for that option. What will happen is that a new footbridge will be built next to the tube station from the ticket office to about a quarter of the way along the platform, where it will then have a lift down to the platform.

There will also be some platform humps added to the station to provide step-free access to the trains — so the station will be fully step-free from train to street.

Cyreeta Donaldson, Regional Campaigns Officer for London at the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), said: “We’ve been advising TfL to help ensure step-free access is prioritised at Northolt Station and across the Tube network where appropriate. We’re pleased work is now set to progress and we look forward to continuing to work with them on further station upgrades including improved signage and tactile markings which have huge benefits for blind and partially sighted people.”