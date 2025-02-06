Step-free access opens at South London’s Motspur Park station

A century after it opened, Motspur Park station in south London is finally providing step-free access after the shabby old footbridge was replaced with a new weatherproof bridge and three lifts.

Although the railway opened in 1859, the area was still very rural, and it wasn’t until 1925 when a station was opened to serve the expanding suburbs. When the station opened the area was still fairly rural, and access was via a level crossing.

By the 1960s, a rather peculiar-looking footbridge had been added, and it has been in use ever since.

Two years ago, work started to remove the old footbridge and replace it with a modern covered footbridge, three lifts, and the demolition of the station’s platform buildings.

The station platform buildings were partly demolished because they were quite shabby, but mainly because the new footbridge and lifts take up more space right where the current buildings are. So, the facilities needed to be moved further down the platform to new buildings, which also included a new waiting room.

After two years of work, and just ahead of the station’s centenary, the new lifts were formally opened last week.

The old narrow footbridge is now a weatherproof and much wider footbridge with entrances on either side of the railway line. Two lifts are behind the stairs, taking people up to the footbridge, then there’s a single lift in the centre that takes people down to the island platform.

A ticket machine has also been positioned next to the lift on the platform.

The new platform building now includes a waiting room to replace the long-closed waiting room that the station used to have, as well as an accessible toilet.

Mark Goodall, Network Rail’s Wessex route director, said: “We’re working to make the railway easier to use for everyone so I’m delighted that the island platform at Motspur Park now has step-free access from both sides of the station.

“We welcome the continued investment from the DfT to support us in making even more stations fully accessible and we have a number of other stations across our Southern region that are currently being upgraded or about to benefit from accessibility improvements in the coming months.

“We are also grateful for the support of Merton Council to improve access to the station and the enthusiasm in which they are supporting the railway.

“We would like to thank passengers and local residents for their patience and understanding while we carried out this work and we hope passengers enjoy this newly upgraded station.”

The upgrades have been funded by the Department for Transport’s (DfT) ‘Access for All’ scheme, with Merton Council contributing £690,000 towards the £11.4 million cost.

If it ever gets built, Crossrail 2 trains will also call at Motspur Park station, doubling the number of trains that currently call there per hour during peak times to roughly one every five minutes.