Network Rail is about to start work on making Streatham station in South London accessible with a £5 million upgrade to add two lifts and revamp the ticket hall.

At the moment, the station entrance is on a bridge over the railway, and there are steps down to the station’s two platforms. There is step-free access to Platform 1 (Croydon bound trains), but it’s via a rather long footpath, and there used to be a similar option for step-free access to the London-bound platforms, but that was removed in the 1980s when a supermarket was built on the former coal yard and car park.

Ideally, you’d have step-free access next to or inside the main station building.

The Access for All plans will see two lifts added for both platforms, both sitting next to the existing staircases linking the ticket hall to the platforms.

Usually, Network Rail provides large 16-person capacity lifts, and while there’s enough space to fit that on Platform 1, due to lack of space, they’ve had to compromise with a smaller 8-person lift on Platform 2 (London bound trains). While for most uses that is sufficient, for people in large mobility vehicles, it could be a problem.

The lift to Platform 2 will be located within the existing stair core but requires realignment of the top flight of the staircase.

The upper flight of stairs will be re-orientated to meet the ticket hall in the corner of the existing retail unit. This also requires the reduction in the size of the retail unit plus reconfiguration of the gate line barriers to maintain suitable pedestrian flow. At the platform level, there is a disused cupboard room, currently secured by a locked door, which will be opened up to form the lower lift lobby area.

The lift to Platform 1 will be located adjacent to the existing stair core.

At the platform level, the lift shaft and lift motor room will be constructed within the existing toilet and waiting room area. The exterior walls out to the platform and existing steel ramp will be removed, and the existing timber floor lowered to create a large, open lift lobby area that is level with the platform surface outside.

In the ticket hall, the ticket barriers will also be increased to three single and one double set of gates. They will also refurbish the flooring to remove a small threshold step between the ticket hall and the bridge leading to the stairs and lift.

During the construction works, as one of the stairs will be out of use, Network Rail will built a temporary footbridge over the tracks to the southwest end of the platforms to keep the station open, and they don’t expect to close the station to passengers.

Construction work will be carried out by BAM Nuttall and is expected to start in October and be completed by Autumn 2023.

The station is served by Thameslink and Southern rail services.