St Pancras station’s Christmas Tree is a Wicked movie promotion

Published on 4th November 2024 by ianVisits in Transport News

The question of which commercial organisation is providing St Pancras station’s Christmas tree this year has been answered as a tie-in to promote the Wicked movie.

Based on the Emerald City featured in Wicked, the tree looked to my mind more like a Turkish city from the Arabian Nights, albeit very green instead of stone.

The tree sits above a miniature wonderland landscape, with three portholes to peer through to see the world within. The yellow brick road glows a golden yellow, and the scale model is quite fun to look around. It does look a bit surreal when presented like this, as if it’s a spacecraft in space carrying a small city to a new planet.

It’s not the worst Christmas tree they’ve had—in fact, it’s a lot better than many previous iterations—but it’s not as good as the magical book tree from Hatchards last year.

Later this month, a branch of Lush will open in the station and will sell 250 mini soap replicas of the Wicked Christmas Tree. You might need a hazmat suit to protect you from the smell.

St Pancras Christmas Trees Past

2023 – Hatchards

2022 – The Princes Trust

2021 – London Zoo

2020 – EL&N London

2019 – Lancôme

2018 – Tiffany

2017 – Moyses Stevens

2016 – Cirque du Soleil

2015 – Disney Junior

2014 – Eurostar

2013 – Fortnum & Mason

2012 – Olympics theme

2011 – LEGO

2010 – Lanson Champagne

Tagged with London St Pancras International station

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*