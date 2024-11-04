St Pancras station’s Christmas Tree is a Wicked movie promotion

The question of which commercial organisation is providing St Pancras station’s Christmas tree this year has been answered as a tie-in to promote the Wicked movie.

Based on the Emerald City featured in Wicked, the tree looked to my mind more like a Turkish city from the Arabian Nights, albeit very green instead of stone.

The tree sits above a miniature wonderland landscape, with three portholes to peer through to see the world within. The yellow brick road glows a golden yellow, and the scale model is quite fun to look around. It does look a bit surreal when presented like this, as if it’s a spacecraft in space carrying a small city to a new planet.

It’s not the worst Christmas tree they’ve had—in fact, it’s a lot better than many previous iterations—but it’s not as good as the magical book tree from Hatchards last year.

Later this month, a branch of Lush will open in the station and will sell 250 mini soap replicas of the Wicked Christmas Tree. You might need a hazmat suit to protect you from the smell.

St Pancras Christmas Trees Past

2023 – Hatchards

2022 – The Princes Trust

2021 – London Zoo

2020 – EL&N London

2019 – Lancôme

2018 – Tiffany

2017 – Moyses Stevens

2016 – Cirque du Soleil

2015 – Disney Junior

2014 – Eurostar

2013 – Fortnum & Mason

2012 – Olympics theme

2011 – LEGO

2010 – Lanson Champagne