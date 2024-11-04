St Pancras station’s Christmas Tree is a Wicked movie promotion
The question of which commercial organisation is providing St Pancras station’s Christmas tree this year has been answered as a tie-in to promote the Wicked movie.
Based on the Emerald City featured in Wicked, the tree looked to my mind more like a Turkish city from the Arabian Nights, albeit very green instead of stone.
The tree sits above a miniature wonderland landscape, with three portholes to peer through to see the world within. The yellow brick road glows a golden yellow, and the scale model is quite fun to look around. It does look a bit surreal when presented like this, as if it’s a spacecraft in space carrying a small city to a new planet.
It’s not the worst Christmas tree they’ve had—in fact, it’s a lot better than many previous iterations—but it’s not as good as the magical book tree from Hatchards last year.
Later this month, a branch of Lush will open in the station and will sell 250 mini soap replicas of the Wicked Christmas Tree. You might need a hazmat suit to protect you from the smell.
St Pancras Christmas Trees Past
2023 – Hatchards
2022 – The Princes Trust
2021 – London Zoo
2020 – EL&N London
2019 – Lancôme
2018 – Tiffany
2017 – Moyses Stevens
2016 – Cirque du Soleil
2015 – Disney Junior
2014 – Eurostar
2013 – Fortnum & Mason
2012 – Olympics theme
2011 – LEGO
2010 – Lanson Champagne
