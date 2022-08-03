The City of London has announced plans for a one-day spectacular of theatre, games, and performance to fill the Square Mile with art and events this autumn.

Featuring over 100 performers, the highlights include a treasure hunt, 16 doors into a ‘maze’ of adventures, three carnival-inspired fairs, and creative street theatre. Although details are still being finalised, they promise a line-up of landmark Square Mile public spaces, alongside secret hideaways and subterranean adventures.

From circus performers, puppetry and storytelling to large-scale games and participatory dance, the event will run from dawn till dusk. They say it will culminate with a spectacular finale, which, if the supplied images are correct, looks to be a 3D-video projection on the front of the historic Guildhall and St Paul’s Cathedral in the centre of the City.

The city’s cafes, pubs, bars, and restaurants will host ‘after parties’ so people can continue their evening.

It’s all due to take place on Saturday 15th October, with the full programme of events announced closer to the date, but worth reserving the date in your diaries now.

The all-day event is backed by a £2.5 million annual investment from the City Corporation, Destination City will drive the Square Mile’s recovery from the pandemic.