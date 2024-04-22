One of London’s larger theatre ticket sellers is having a spring sale at the moment with a range of discounts and exclusive prices on plays to musicals to dance.
The offers give you a chance to take in a show and save a bit of money ahead of the busy summer season.
The offers generally last a couple of weeks, but dates will vary on each show.
Back To The Future
Winner of Best New Musical 2022, Back To The Future The Musical is a trip back to 1955.
From £24
EXCLUSIVE PRICES
Phantom of the Opera
After more than 30 years the West End still loves the Music of the Night.
From £31
SPECIAL PRICES
Wicked
Defy Gravity with Wicked, one of London’s most beloved musicals, witnessed by millions.
From £25
EXCLUSIVE PRICES
Mrs. Doubtfire
She’s landed in the West End, dearie. Say a big helloooo to Mrs. Doubtfire.
From £28
EXCLUSIVE PRICES
Sister Act
Sister Act The Musical gets back in the habit with Beverly Knight and Alexandra Burke.
From £25
SAVE UP TO 34%
TINA: The Tina Turner Musical
Hit musical brings Tina Turner to life on the West End stage in the Tina Turner Musical
From £13
SAVE UP TO 30%
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Experience the spellbinding world of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in London.
From £30
48HR ONLY BEST PRICE
Matilda The Musical
Roald Dahl’s darkly comic musical continues to wow West End audiences.
From £25
Frozen The Musical
Disney’s Frozen the Musical is playing at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane
From £36
SAVE UP TO 42%
Standing At The Sky’s Edge
Experience the emotional journey of three generations in modern Britain.
From £25
SAVE UP TO 40%
John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers – The Play
Check-in to the world famous Fawlty Towers, a hotel experience like no other.
From £19
EXCLUSIVE PRICES
The Mousetrap
Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap is a West End staple. Do you know whodunnit?
From £31
SAVE UP TO 48%
Magic Mike Live
Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Live at the Hippodrome has everything you could ever want.
From £39
EXCLUSIVE PRICES
Opening Night
The iconic Sheridan Smith stars in Rufus Wainwright’s newest musical, Opening Night.
From £20
SAVE UP TO 53%
Kiss Me, Kate
Starring Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar and Broadway legend Stephanie J. Block.
From £25
EXCLUSIVE PRICES
Guys and Dolls
Guys and Dolls, a true musical fable of Broadway, comes to London’s Bridge Theatre.
From £19.50
SAVE UP TO 52%
Stranger Things : The First Shadow
See the world of Stranger Things like never before with STRANGER THINGS: The First Shadow
From £25
EXCLUSIVE PRICES
Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle
The Play That Goes Wrong creators are back with the disastrous magical Mind Mangler.
From £28
SAVE UP TO 43%
Long Day’s Journey Into Night
Brian Cox and Patricia Clarkson star in Eugene O’Neill’s prize-winning masterpiece.
From £27
EXCLUSIVE PRICES
Mean Girls
Get in loser, we’re going to the West End, London. Mean Girls the Musical is set to make its London premiere.
From £28
EXCLUSIVE PRICES
People, Places and Things
Emma was having the time of her life. Now she’s in rehab
From £35
EXCLUSIVE PRICES
Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)
With the city at their feet and a lavish wedding on the horizon, anything could happen…
From £19
EXCLUSIVE PRICES
Horrible Histories – Terrible Tudors
It’s history, with all the nasty bits left in.
From £23
SAVE UP TO 32%
The Choir of Man
The Choir of Man returns to the West End for a drink at the best pub in the world.
From £37
Shrek The Musical
Don’t miss the stage musical of DreamWork’s beloved animation, Shrek.
From £25
SAVE UP TO £35
Witness for the Prosecution
Agatha Christie’s bone-chilling drama is presented in a perfect courtroom setting.
From £19
The Hills of California
The Webb sisters return to the family guesthouse to say farewell to their dying mother.
From £10
SAVE UP TO 50%
The Ballad of Hattie and James
An epic journey of music, friendship, and life’s defining moments.
From £15
SAVE UP TO 68%
Northern Ballet – Romeo & Juliet
Northern Ballet Romeo & Juliet at Sadler’s Wells
From £19
SAVE UP TO 38%
Hello, Dolly.
Hello, Dolly. is one of the most charming and grandest musicals of all time.
From £25
Priscilla The Party.
The iconic, joyous and award-winning musical Priscilla Queen of the Desert is now a Party.
From £55
SAVE UP TO 54%
