Spikes Ahead – First hedgehog crossing road signs for Kingston

Kingston Council has become the first council in the country to install official hedgehog crossing road signs.

Over the past four years, Kingston Council has collaborated with the London Hogwatch Team, deploying wildlife cameras that helped confirm that there is a hedgehog hotspot in Old Malden. As a result, four new road signs have been unveiled in Old Malden, Kingston warning drivers to watch out for hedgehogs crossing to help preserve the population and improve biodiversity.

The small animal warning sign depicting a hedgehog was first introduced in 2019, but paperwork requirements that had held back their adoption were relaxed in December 2023, and last month, Kingston Council became the first in the UK to have installed any.

Clare Hellings, a local resident and a hedgehog enthusiast, was instrumental in working with the Council, especially local councillor Mike Massimi to explore various options and raise awareness about hedgehog crossings.

Two of the signs have been installed on Avondale Avenue, one on The Hollands and one on Downfield.

Apart from hedgehogs, the 2022 Kingston survey also detected a pine marten, the first record in London for over a century. The discovery highlighted the importance of biodiversity monitoring and how useful camera traps can be for picking up rare or elusive species.

There isn’t a DfT approved pine marten crossing road sign – well, not yet.