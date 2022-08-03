Imber Bus takes place later this month, running a fleet of London buses through the military owned Salisbury Plain, and to help Londoners get there, a special coach service is being laid on.

Usually, people who don’t drive can get there by regular train services to Warminster, where Imber Bus starts from, but Saturday 20th August is the day that there will be a national rail strike taking place.

If you can get closer to the area the day before and stay overnight, then there are a lot of local bus services to complete the journey.

Imber Bus says that normal scheduled bus services run to Warminster from Bath (First service D1) and from Salisbury (Beeline service 24). You can also join the Imberbus service at Tilshead by travelling from Salisbury on Salisbury Reds service 2. Alternatively, if you are travelling from Swindon or Chippenham, you can take service 49 or 33 to Devizes, then catch bus 2 or 270 to West Lavington, which is served by Imberbuses twice per hour.

For London based folk, Imber Bus has arranged with National Express to put on a special coach service from Victoria Coach Station. There is a coach departing Victoria at 8:30am, arriving at Imber Village at 11:45am, giving you an afternoon adventuring around the Salisbury Plain, followed by a return from Imber at 5pm.

The coaches cost just £20 return and need to be booked on the National Express website – do a search for departing Victoria Coach Station and arriving at Imber Village on 20th August. No need to enter a time, as it will show the correct two coaches.

Imber Bus organisers will also maintain a page here with more details about how to get there if the train strike is not called off.