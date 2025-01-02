Southwark tube station development amended in favour of flats and student housing

Plans for an office block to be built above Southwark tube station could be revised, as a new scheme with an art deco-inspired design has been submitted for planning approval.

The consented scheme, approved in 2022, would be for a single large commercial block with 25 affordable flats. The amended design would see two towers, one for students and one providing 44 affordable flats, representing 35% of habitable rooms as a percentage of the 429 student habitable studio rooms.

The station entrance will be largely left alone, although a new load-bearing column will be constructed in the centre to replace the central light lantern, which was always intended to eventually be blocked off by a building above it.

The student housing, which is the main block to be built above the station will be clad in glazed terracotta tiles, in a nod to the tiling used on older parts of the London Underground. The vertical lines and placement of the windows in central alignments is said to be a nod to Charles Holden’s designs at stations such as East Finchely.

The stepped back design of the tower block will also leave the curved entrance of the tube station as a feature, which would be enhanced by the use of the roof as a garden. There would also be ground-floor retail units — aka coffee shops — provided where some surplus staff facilities inside the station are being removed.

The neighbouring affordable housing block has a similar design, and while complementary to each other, the residential block is less vertical and more horizontal in appearance. The residential block is also more concrete and less terracotta in the cladding that would be used.

A subtle touch is that the design of the larger flats can either have an open-plan living room and kitchen or a separation wall between them. Apart from personal preferences, some cultural groups can’t live in homes where the kitchen is part of the living room.

Apart from the visual change in the design of the proposed buildings compared to what was planned, the new scheme also retains Joan Street, which runs alongside Southwark tube station, and would have been built over by the previous design.

The road would be pedestrianised, though, but access would be retained for road vehicles needing to get close to the buildings.

The existing cycle hire stand around the back of the tube station would need to be removed but will be replaced with a new cycle stand in front of the station entrance on The Cut.

The revised plans are by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris Architects on behalf of TfL’s property arm, Places for London and its partner, Helical.

Although the revised plans are now subject to planning approval, as “something” will be built above Southwark station, there are some ongoing weekend closures to prepare the station, mainly by clearing the back-of-house staff facilities.