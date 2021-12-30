The train operator, Southern is suspending services to London Victoria from next week, until at least 10th January due to increased levels of staff sickness. Southern says the reduced timetable means it will be able to offer a more reliable service with fewer last-minute cancellations due to driver shortages.

The reduced timetable will operate until further notice, but an update will be provided next week on planned services from Monday 10th January.

So, from next Tuesday – Southern railway will be amended as follows:

Services to/from London Victoria

As a result, there will be no Southern services at London Victoria, Battersea Park, Clapham Junction or Wandsworth Common. Southern services on the following routes will be diverted north of East Croydon to London Bridge:

Ore – Hastings – Eastbourne – London

Littlehampton – Hove – London

Southampton/Portsmouth Harbour/Bognor Regis – Horsham – London

East Grinstead – London

Horsham – Dorking – Epsom – London

Passengers are recommended to use the London Underground to continue their journey from London Bridge.

In addition, Southern Metro services via Streatham Common/Streatham Hill that normally run to/from London Victoria will terminate at/start from Balham. There will be no direct service between Mitcham Junction and Balham.

The Brighton to London Victoria services will be suspended, Reigate to London Victoria services will remain on diversion to form an hourly service between Reigate and Tonbridge.

Gatwick Express will also remain suspended, as it has been over the festive period to allow for engineering works, until further notice. Gatwick Express crews will instead focus on supporting Southern services, which also serve Gatwick Airport.

Services to/from London Bridge

The London Bridge to London Victoria shuttle will be suspended, as will be the service between Epsom to London Bridge via Carshalton Beeches.

The London Bridge to East Croydon via New Cross Gate, Brockley, Honor Oak Park, Forest Hill, Sydenham, Penge West and Norwood Junction is being suspended – customers are recommended to switch to London Overground.

Caterham to London Bridge services via Tulse Hill will run and will split and join with another train at Purley to provide a service to Tattenham Corner on a half-hourly basis.

The Beckenham Junction to London Bridge via Tulse Hill service will be reduced to two trains per hour.

—

Southern is part of the Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) group, and there are also changes to timetables on Thameslink and Great Northern lines.