Southeastern has announced that replacing paper forms with QR codes has nearly doubled the amount of Lost Property left on their trains that are successfully returned to its owners.

With more than 1,700 train services daily, Southeastern says it receives around 20,000 items of lost property a year, from bags and coats to more unusual items, including a prosthetic leg and a guitar.

Items found on a train or at a station used to be recorded in paper form, but three months ago, Southeastern switched to tagging each lost item with a unique QR code and logging it in a database. Staff use this database to try to match lost property reports from customers.

Station Manager Aaron Cox, Southeastern’s lead for lost property, said: “We all know how frustrating it can be when you lose something, and we want to make it as easy as possible to track down items left on trains or at stations.

“The new system was introduced following feedback from our customers, and I’m pleased we are already seeing more items being reunited with their owners. It also makes it easier for customers to report and track lost items.”

Lost property is collected from across the network and if not claimed locally within a day or two, is moved to their sorting centre at Cannon Street station.

Since the system launched in early April, 4,166 items have been logged on the database, including 377 phones, 729 coats and jackets, 110 pairs of sunglasses and 1,091 bags. There were also some more unusual items, including one trumpet, three tents, three skateboards, two hearing aids and two accordions.

The number of items reunited with their owners has increased from 12 percent before the system was introduced to 21 percent in less than three months and continues to grow.

After three months, any unclaimed items are donated to charity or recycled.