Southeastern has announced that replacing paper forms with QR codes has nearly doubled the amount of Lost Property left on their trains that are successfully returned to its owners.
With more than 1,700 train services daily, Southeastern says it receives around 20,000 items of lost property a year, from bags and coats to more unusual items, including a prosthetic leg and a guitar.
Items found on a train or at a station used to be recorded in paper form, but three months ago, Southeastern switched to tagging each lost item with a unique QR code and logging it in a database. Staff use this database to try to match lost property reports from customers.
Station Manager Aaron Cox, Southeastern’s lead for lost property, said: “We all know how frustrating it can be when you lose something, and we want to make it as easy as possible to track down items left on trains or at stations.
“The new system was introduced following feedback from our customers, and I’m pleased we are already seeing more items being reunited with their owners. It also makes it easier for customers to report and track lost items.”
Lost property is collected from across the network and if not claimed locally within a day or two, is moved to their sorting centre at Cannon Street station.
Since the system launched in early April, 4,166 items have been logged on the database, including 377 phones, 729 coats and jackets, 110 pairs of sunglasses and 1,091 bags. There were also some more unusual items, including one trumpet, three tents, three skateboards, two hearing aids and two accordions.
The number of items reunited with their owners has increased from 12 percent before the system was introduced to 21 percent in less than three months and continues to grow.
After three months, any unclaimed items are donated to charity or recycled.
In some respects it’s surprising that they were still using paper forms until a few months ago.
Presumably previously the paper forms still had to be typed up by someone when it reached the central storage. This relied on that person being able to read the handwriting, and at that point they couldn’t ask for more information.
I assume that as it’s now immediately added to a database and a QR code added it means that potentially any Southeastern station and customer services can search the database. People are more likely to contact them the same or next day they realise an item is missing, and if it gets on the database sooner it’s more likely to be reunited.