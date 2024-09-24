Southeastern completes fleet upgrade with final City Beam train transfer

The last of 30 refurbished City Beam trains has been accepted into service on Southeastern trains, having been transferred over from South Western Railway (SWR).

The first of the 30 refurbished City Beams were introduced onto the Southeastern network in September 2021, and the transfer of the remaining two trains means this cascade is now complete.

The trains were originally introduced on SWR between August 2017 to March 2018, but with the SWR franchise change at the same time, the new operator decided to change its fleet to their new Class 701 “Arterio” trains.

In April 2020, Southeastern signed a deal to lease the entire Class 707 fleet, and the first four units were transferred in January 2021. However, delays at SWR in accepting the Arterio trains meant that it took far longer to deliver the SWR trains to Southeastern.

Now, finally, the last of the rebranded and refurbished City Beam trains has arrived at Southeastern, replacing some of their older Networker trains.

The last two units were switched over from the SWR red livery into Southeastern blue at the Gillingham depot following their transfer on 7th September. The Class 707s are leased from Angel Trains and maintained by Southeastern in partnership with the manufacturer, Siemens.

Mark Johnson Southeastern’s Engineering Director, said: “I’m really pleased that we now have all 30 of the City Beams available for customers. They are the newest and most accessible trains in our Metro fleet and have been a big hit since they came on the Southeastern network.

“Refreshing our fleet is an important part of our drive to build a better, more reliable and sustainable railway, and we are continuing to work to upgrade our trains in the coming months and years.”