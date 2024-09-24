Southeastern completes fleet upgrade with final City Beam train transfer

Published on 24th September 2024 by Ian Mansfield in Transport News

The last of 30 refurbished City Beam trains has been accepted into service on Southeastern trains, having been transferred over from South Western Railway (SWR).

(c) Southeastern

The first of the 30 refurbished City Beams were introduced onto the Southeastern network in September 2021, and the transfer of the remaining two trains means this cascade is now complete.

The trains were originally introduced on SWR between August 2017 to March 2018, but with the SWR franchise change at the same time, the new operator decided to change its fleet to their new Class 701 “Arterio” trains.

In April 2020, Southeastern signed a deal to lease the entire Class 707 fleet, and the first four units were transferred in January 2021. However, delays at SWR in accepting the Arterio trains meant that it took far longer to deliver the SWR trains to Southeastern.

Now, finally, the last of the rebranded and refurbished City Beam trains has arrived at Southeastern, replacing some of their older Networker trains.

The last two units were switched over from the SWR red livery into Southeastern blue at the Gillingham depot following their transfer on 7th September. The Class 707s are leased from Angel Trains and maintained by Southeastern in partnership with the manufacturer, Siemens.

The 19th and 20th Class 707 ‘City Beam’ trains being prepared for service at Southeastern’s Gillingham train maintenance depot. (c) Southeastern

Mark Johnson Southeastern’s Engineering Director, said: “I’m really pleased that we now have all 30 of the City Beams available for customers. They are the newest and most accessible trains in our Metro fleet and have been a big hit since they came on the Southeastern network.

“Refreshing our fleet is an important part of our drive to build a better, more reliable and sustainable railway, and we are continuing to work to upgrade our trains in the coming months and years.”

Tagged with Southeastern

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

1 Comment on “Southeastern completes fleet upgrade with final City Beam train transfer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*