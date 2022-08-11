South Western Railway (SWR) has fitted out two London railway stations with a technology that could make it easier for people with sight loss to find their way around the station to the platform.

Two stations, Putney and Vauxhall have been fitted with small Bluetooth beacons around the stations, and when coupled with a smartphone app, they can provide audio instructions that guide users from the entrance to the Assisted Boarding Points on platforms.

Assisted Boarding Points are a dedicated meeting point at all SWR managed stations where customers who may need assistance can just turn up and go with 10 minutes notice – whether it’s a mobility or visual impairment, luggage or a hidden disability.

The MP for Battersea, Marsha de Cordova, who is herself visually impaired, had brought the technology to the attention of SWR’s Accessibility Team.

Once a customer activates the myEyes app, Bluetooth beacons installed across the station will ‘track’ the device in question. By identifying exactly where the customer is in the station, the app passes them from beacon to beacon, telling them which direction stairs or lifts are and other useful information such as where the ticket office is in.

The three-month trial started at the beginning of this month, before potentially being rolled out at other stations across the SWR network. The myEyes technology has been installed by Self Energy.

This service is currently only available for customers with iPhones, but an Android version is coming soon. The SWR Accessibility Team are actively encouraging customers to try the app and is asking for feedback to be submitted by completing a short survey here.