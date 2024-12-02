South Western Railway confirms next rollout of its new Arterio trains
South Western Railway has confirmed where the next of its new and very heavily delayed Arterio trains will be deployed across its rail network.
More trains in the fleet are coming into service now to increase services from Windsor & Eton Riverside, Sheperton and Strawberry Hill. By June 2025, trains will serve lines include Dorking, Epsom, Guildford, Hampton Court and Reading.
Five of the new trains have also been given names, inspired by the sporting venues that South Western Railway passes along its route. The names are the Nighthawk (cricket), Jockey (horse racing), Red Rose (rugby), Ace (tennis) and Thames Racer (river races).
Five Arterios are already in service, serving the routes to Windsor & Eton Riverside and Shepperton, calling at some of SWR’s busiest stations including Earlsfield, Kingston, Richmond, Twickenham and Wimbledon.
Apart from being newer trains to replace older models, with all the moden amenities expected, the new trains can also carry more passengers, reducing overcrowding during the rush hours.
Over the next six months, Arterios will call at 74 stations, operating 80 peak services every weekday.
The next Arterios will be rolled out as follows:
|Train #
|EIS date
|Key areas served
|Peak and key services
|1-5
|23 September – 25 November
|Windsor
Shepperton
Surbiton
|38 x Windsor services
10 x Shepperton services
1 x Surbiton service
|6
|December 2024
|Shepperton
Strawberry Hill
Windsor & Eton Riverside
|0543 Teddington – Waterloo
0642 Waterloo – Shepperton
0741 Shepperton – Waterloo
0842 Waterloo – Shepperton
1642 Waterloo – Shepperton
1741 Shepperton – Waterloo
1842 Waterloo – Shepperton
|7
|February 2025
|Kingston
Shepperton
|0640 Kingston – Waterloo
0711 Shepperton – Waterloo
0812 Waterloo – Shepperton
0911 Shepperton – Waterloo
1612 Waterloo – Shepperton
1711 Shepperton – Waterloo
1812 Waterloo – Shepperton
|8
|February 2025
|Shepperton
Hounslow Loop
|0615 Waterloo – Shepperton
0730 Shepperton – Waterloo
0845 Waterloo – Waterloo via Hounslow
1707 Waterloo – Waterloo via Richmond
1843 Waterloo – Shepperton
|9
|March 2025 – first trains to/from Epsom and Guildford
|Epsom
Hampton Court
Guildford
|0617 Epsom – Waterloo
0706 Waterloo – Hampton Court
0753 Hampton Court – Waterloo
0854 Waterloo – Guildford via Epsom
1706 Waterloo – Hampton Court
1754 Hampton Court – Waterloo
1854 Waterloo – Guildford via Epsom
|10
|March 2025 – first trains to/from Dorking
|Dorking
Epsom
Hampton Court
Guildford
|0659 Dorking – Waterloo
0806 Waterloo – Hampton Court
0853 Hampton Court – Waterloo
1625 Guildford – Waterloo via Epsom
1806 Waterloo – Hampton Court
1854 Hampton Court- Waterloo
|11
|March 2025
|Hounslow Loop
Kingston Loop
|0530 Waterloo – Waterloo via Richmond
0657 Waterloo – Waterloo via Kingston
0830 Waterloo – Waterloo via Richmond
1730 Waterloo – Waterloo via Richmond
1857 Waterloo – Waterloo via Kingston
|12
|April 2025
|Staines
Shepperton
Strawberry Hill
|0453 Staines – Waterloo
0557 Waterloo – Shepperton
0700 Shepperton – Waterloo
0813 Waterloo – Strawberry Hill via Twickenham
1801 Strawberry Hill – Waterloo via Twickenham
1845 Waterloo – Hounslow
|13
|May 2025 – first trains to/from Chessington South
|Dorking
Hampton Court
Chessington South
|0624 Waterloo – Dorking
0730 Dorking – Waterloo
0836 Waterloo – Hampton Court
0923 Hampton Court – Waterloo
1636 Waterloo – Hampton Court
1724 Hampton Court – Waterloo
1809 Waterloo – Guildford via Epsom
2300 Waterloo – Chessington South
2342 Chessington South – Waterloo
|14
|June 2025
|Hounslow Loop
Kingston Loop
|0600 Waterloo – Waterloo via Richmond
0727 Waterloo – Waterloo via Kingston
0900 Waterloo – Waterloo via Richmond
1627 Waterloo – Waterloo via Kingston
1800 Waterloo – Waterloo via Richmond
|15
|June 2025 – first trains to/from Reading
|Reading
Ascot
|0526 Waterloo – Reading
0709 Reading – Waterloo
1607 Waterloo – Waterloo via Hounslow
1750 Waterloo – Reading
I hope these new trains have enough space by the doors.
The old ‘red’ trains are much more comfortable when crush-loaded than the ‘blue’ trains which have started to replace some of them, because there is plenty of space around the doorways.
I wonder if more space actually means more seats or just more space for people to stand? And I hope those seats are more comfortable than the ironing boards on Thameslink!
LESS seats and smaller seats I’m afraid, but more standing space. So the people who pay the most for the longer journeys endure the least comfort. No tables either should you wish to work. All in all a regression.
Is it not coming to the Woking line?
Lots of different traincrew depots involved in those, which is why they’ll go over later than some routes which are more self contained.
Has always looked like Class 455 units on the Woking and Cobham lines would outlast Southwestern Railway.
Count yourself lucky my friend.
Um, err …
“Shepperton”
I see the seats are still too close together, without a small space between them …
And Davic also has a point..
Gary – eventually, eventually ….
Hope they will have some means of boarding and gettingnoff train, eg fold down ramps inside. Life in hands at e.g. Hampton Court, where disembarking means a jump onto the platform!
Looks like these have the same narrow seats as on the Portsmouth Harbour line.
Great for people with no arms or shoulders. V uncomfortable for everyone else.
Fed up to the back teeth with south western railway bring on renàtilisation !!!
Bring back Network South East. That was a real improvement.