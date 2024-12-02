South Western Railway confirms next rollout of its new Arterio trains

South Western Railway has confirmed where the next of its new and very heavily delayed Arterio trains will be deployed across its rail network.

More trains in the fleet are coming into service now to increase services from Windsor & Eton Riverside, Sheperton and Strawberry Hill. By June 2025, trains will serve lines include Dorking, Epsom, Guildford, Hampton Court and Reading.

Five of the new trains have also been given names, inspired by the sporting venues that South Western Railway passes along its route. The names are the Nighthawk (cricket), Jockey (horse racing), Red Rose (rugby), Ace (tennis) and Thames Racer (river races).

Five Arterios are already in service, serving the routes to Windsor & Eton Riverside and Shepperton, calling at some of SWR’s busiest stations including Earlsfield, Kingston, Richmond, Twickenham and Wimbledon.

Apart from being newer trains to replace older models, with all the moden amenities expected, the new trains can also carry more passengers, reducing overcrowding during the rush hours.

Over the next six months, Arterios will call at 74 stations, operating 80 peak services every weekday.

The next Arterios will be rolled out as follows:

Train # EIS date Key areas served Peak and key services
1-5 23 September – 25 November Windsor

Shepperton

Surbiton

 38 x Windsor services

10 x Shepperton services

1 x Surbiton service
 6 December 2024 Shepperton

Strawberry Hill

Windsor & Eton Riverside

 0543 Teddington – Waterloo

0642 Waterloo – Shepperton

0741 Shepperton – Waterloo

0842 Waterloo – Shepperton

1642 Waterloo – Shepperton

1741 Shepperton – Waterloo

1842 Waterloo – Shepperton
7 February 2025 Kingston

Shepperton

 0640 Kingston – Waterloo

0711 Shepperton – Waterloo

0812 Waterloo – Shepperton

0911 Shepperton – Waterloo

1612 Waterloo – Shepperton

1711 Shepperton – Waterloo

1812 Waterloo – Shepperton
8 February 2025 Shepperton

Hounslow Loop

 0615 Waterloo – Shepperton

0730 Shepperton – Waterloo

0845 Waterloo – Waterloo via Hounslow

1707 Waterloo – Waterloo via Richmond

1843 Waterloo – Shepperton
9 March 2025 – first trains to/from Epsom and Guildford Epsom

Hampton Court

Guildford

 0617 Epsom – Waterloo

0706 Waterloo – Hampton Court

0753 Hampton Court – Waterloo

0854 Waterloo – Guildford via Epsom

1706 Waterloo – Hampton Court

1754 Hampton Court – Waterloo

1854 Waterloo – Guildford via Epsom
10 March 2025 – first trains to/from Dorking Dorking

Epsom

Hampton Court

Guildford

 0659 Dorking – Waterloo

0806 Waterloo – Hampton Court

0853 Hampton Court – Waterloo

1625 Guildford – Waterloo via Epsom

1806 Waterloo – Hampton Court

1854 Hampton Court- Waterloo
11 March 2025 Hounslow Loop

Kingston Loop

 0530 Waterloo – Waterloo via Richmond

0657 Waterloo – Waterloo via Kingston

0830 Waterloo – Waterloo via Richmond

1730 Waterloo – Waterloo via Richmond

1857 Waterloo – Waterloo via Kingston
12 April 2025 Staines

Shepperton

Strawberry Hill

 0453 Staines – Waterloo

0557 Waterloo – Shepperton

0700 Shepperton – Waterloo

0813 Waterloo – Strawberry Hill via Twickenham

1801 Strawberry Hill – Waterloo via Twickenham

1845 Waterloo – Hounslow
 13 May 2025 – first trains to/from Chessington South Dorking

Hampton Court

Chessington South

 0624 Waterloo – Dorking

0730 Dorking – Waterloo

0836 Waterloo – Hampton Court

0923 Hampton Court – Waterloo

1636 Waterloo – Hampton Court

1724 Hampton Court – Waterloo

1809 Waterloo – Guildford via Epsom

2300 Waterloo – Chessington South

2342 Chessington South – Waterloo
14 June 2025 Hounslow Loop

Kingston Loop

 0600 Waterloo – Waterloo via Richmond

0727 Waterloo – Waterloo via Kingston

0900 Waterloo – Waterloo via Richmond

1627 Waterloo – Waterloo via Kingston

1800 Waterloo – Waterloo via Richmond
15 June 2025 – first trains to/from Reading Reading

Ascot

 0526 Waterloo – Reading

0709 Reading – Waterloo

1607 Waterloo – Waterloo via Hounslow

1750 Waterloo – Reading
12 Comments on “South Western Railway confirms next rollout of its new Arterio trains

  1. I hope these new trains have enough space by the doors.
    The old ‘red’ trains are much more comfortable when crush-loaded than the ‘blue’ trains which have started to replace some of them, because there is plenty of space around the doorways.

  2. I wonder if more space actually means more seats or just more space for people to stand? And I hope those seats are more comfortable than the ironing boards on Thameslink!

    • LESS seats and smaller seats I’m afraid, but more standing space. So the people who pay the most for the longer journeys endure the least comfort. No tables either should you wish to work. All in all a regression.

  4. Um, err …
    “Shepperton”
    I see the seats are still too close together, without a small space between them …
    And Davic also has a point..
    Gary – eventually, eventually ….

  5. Hope they will have some means of boarding and gettingnoff train, eg fold down ramps inside. Life in hands at e.g. Hampton Court, where disembarking means a jump onto the platform!

  6. Looks like these have the same narrow seats as on the Portsmouth Harbour line.

    Great for people with no arms or shoulders. V uncomfortable for everyone else.

