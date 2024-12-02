South Western Railway confirms next rollout of its new Arterio trains

South Western Railway has confirmed where the next of its new and very heavily delayed Arterio trains will be deployed across its rail network.

More trains in the fleet are coming into service now to increase services from Windsor & Eton Riverside, Sheperton and Strawberry Hill. By June 2025, trains will serve lines include Dorking, Epsom, Guildford, Hampton Court and Reading.

Five of the new trains have also been given names, inspired by the sporting venues that South Western Railway passes along its route. The names are the Nighthawk (cricket), Jockey (horse racing), Red Rose (rugby), Ace (tennis) and Thames Racer (river races).

Five Arterios are already in service, serving the routes to Windsor & Eton Riverside and Shepperton, calling at some of SWR’s busiest stations including Earlsfield, Kingston, Richmond, Twickenham and Wimbledon.

Apart from being newer trains to replace older models, with all the moden amenities expected, the new trains can also carry more passengers, reducing overcrowding during the rush hours.

Over the next six months, Arterios will call at 74 stations, operating 80 peak services every weekday.

The next Arterios will be rolled out as follows: