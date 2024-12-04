South London’s Lower Morden Lane is filled with houses covered in Christmas lights

A street at the bottom of the Northern line is famous for its Christmas lights, and this year’s displays are already glowing down the lane.

Some are restrained and very upmarket in appearance, and others are wonderful in their garish over the toppyness. Not all the houses are decorated, but there’s enough along here to easily justify a wander along to see them.

Unlike big corporate lighting set-ups in town centres, this is just the local folk putting on a show on an otherwise unremarkable suburban street for nothing more than to bring pleasure to people.

It’s a joyful place.

The late Sylvia Queensborough, a supporter of St Raphael’s Hospice, created Lower Morden Lane Lights more than 25 years ago to raise funds for the hospice. Sadly, she died a couple of years ago, but the street and the fundraising live on.

If you think the lights are pretty, remember to donate to the charity.

The lights will be lit throughout Christmas until 2nd January 2025.

They can be found along the western half of Lower Morden Lane, which is about a 20-30 minute walk from either Morden tube station or Raynes Park (SWR) stations.

From Morden tube station, you can catch the 293 or 163 bus to Lower Morden Lane, although I would recommend walking via Hillcross Avenue if possible. Some of the houses there are also very nicely decorated, and it would be a pity to miss them.

From Raynes Park station, the 163 bus takes you to Lower Morden Lane.

Some of the houses

And two from Hillcross Avenue