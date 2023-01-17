A public inquiry that will seek to overturn the refusal for an oversite development around South Kensington tube station opens this week.

The plans, designed by architects Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners for a partnership between Native Land and TfL called for a row of flats to be built on the empty south side of the station, a revamping of the existing buildings on the north side, and a rebuild of the bullnose at the western end.

After several years of consultations and refinements, in November 2021, Kensington and Chelsea’s council decided to block the development. Although the council’s planning officer report before the planning decision meeting had recommended that the development should go ahead as the benefits were greater than the “less than significant harm” caused by the development, the Councillors were not convinced and voted to reject the development.

The development is itself not directly linked to existing work inside the station to improve the crowded ticket hall, but the refusal to allow the development put back any plans to add step-free access from the street down to the ticket hall and the museum subway. The council has since proposed putting up some of the funding for the lift to be added anyway, but the location of the lift was dependent on part of the property development going ahead.

The developers filed a notice to appeal that decision last June, and the public inquiry into the council decision will open tomorrow (Wed 18th Jan) in Kensington Town Hall. The public inquiry is expected to sit for 11 days and issue its findings later this year.

A spokesperson for the Native Land and TfL joint venture said: “We are appealing to the Planning Inspectorate because we remain committed to delivering our plans, which represent a once-in-a generation opportunity to revitalise South Kensington, by repairing and enhancing the station buildings and surrounding streets with world class architecture in an important civic city location.”

Of course, the whole debate would long be over if they had stuck a hotel on top of the station, as was planned back in the 1960s.