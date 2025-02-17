SOLDIER magazine marks 80 years with exhibition at National Army Museum

Next month marks the 80th anniversary of a military magazine that was only supposed to last a few years, and there’s an exhibition about it at the National Army Museum.

The magazine, SOLDIER (yes, in capitals) was authorised by Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery as a morale-boosting magazine for British Army troops fighting in Europe during the Second World War.

The first fortnightly edition of SOLDIER was printed in Brussels in March 1945 and later printed in Germany following the fall of the Nazi government — ironically, using the same printing presses previously churning out Nazi propaganda.

Originally expected to close after WWII, the Cold War and later conflicts give it a refreshed requirement, and it is now a monthly glossy magazine that’s about to mark its 80th birthday.

The exhibition is mainly some photos of behind the scenes efforts by civil service journalists covering Army activities and a couple of walls of front covers of the magazine.

A video tells a rather uncritical story of the magazine, although it does acknowledge how times have changed. The front covers also tell that same story, with the pin-up-style front covers fading over time to covers more suitable for the modern eye.

Apparently, the back cover always used to be a pin-up photo. The January edition, which you can pick up for free in the exhibition, has a charity campaign on the back cover, explains how people might apply for the Special Forces, and gives advice to ladies on campaign about comfortable bras.

Amusingly, this month’s magazine has an article about the exhibition about the magazine.

As an exhibition, it would have been nicer to learn much more about the production of the magazine and how it gets out to the soldiers. As it is, the exhibition is mainly a wall of front covers to look at, and the video to watch.

The exhibition, The Story of Soldier Magazine is at the National Army Museum in Chelsea until July 2025. The museum and the exhibition are free to visit.