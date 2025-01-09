Social housing project faces extra costs due to Bakerloo line extension

A housing development on the Old Kent Road is being affected by the future Bakerloo line extension, as it will sit right above the safeguarded land for the tube tunnels, if and when they are built.

As the housing development is a social housing project, Southwark Council has agreed to use some of its developer contributions (CIL) to offset the extra costs of building above the future tube tunnels.

What’s needed is to ensure that the building’s foundations attenuate acoustic and vibration impacts from the tunnel and remove any risk associated with the impact of pressure on the tunnel from the building above.

The extra mitigation will cost just under £2.4 million, which its reports found could not be funded by an affordable homes developer. Part of the reason would be that the development was granted planning permission before the safeguarding rights were added to the ground below the proposed new building.

The site was granted permission in 2019, and the old buildings were cleared later that same year. The pandemic and the Bakerloo line extension safeguarding have left it an empty building site ever since.

To restart the development, the council plans to cover the additional foundation costs incurred by the developer, Hexagon Housing, through a grant agreement with a clawback mechanism should the development not go ahead.

Related to this, the council also plans to provide £30,000 from its developer funds for ongoing research into the range of funding options that could be used to pay for the Bakerloo line extension. The study will assess the scale of funds that could be generated and potential sources including CIL, s106 contributions, Mayoral CIL, the net operating surplus on the line, over-station development and retention of business rates.